WATCH: Shilpa Shetty steps out for family dinner with hubby Raj Kundra, kids, sister Shamita Shetty and mom

Recently, Shilpa Shetty stepped out for a family dinner with her husband Raj Kundra, her kids, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother.

By Prachurya Nanda
Updated on Feb 25, 2024  |  11:36 PM IST |  2.2K
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty steps out for family dinner with hubby Raj Kundra, kids, sister Shamita Shetty and mom
Picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty isn't only known for her success in Bollywood, she's also admired for her diverse talents, including acting skills, graceful dancing, and remarkable fashion sense. Besides her fame, she's committed to her husband Raj Kundra and cherishes her role as a caring mother to Viaan and Samisha. Recently the actress stepped out for a family dinner with Raj Kundra and their kids. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty was also spotted along with them.

Shilpa Shetty steps out for a family dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai

Today, on 25 February, popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted going for a family dinner with her husband Raj, her kids Viaan and Samisha, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mom Sunanda Shetty. The family was spotted outside a popular restaurant, Bastian in Mumbai. They all also posed infront of the paparazzi. 

TAKE A LOOK:


ALSO READ: WATCH: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra spotted at Mumbai airport; latter's unique 'Not A Towel' lungi grabs attention

Advertisement

Related Stories

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and more reach Goa
entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and more reach Goa
EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra to perform at Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra to perform at Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles