WATCH: Shilpa Shetty steps out for family dinner with hubby Raj Kundra, kids, sister Shamita Shetty and mom

Shilpa Shetty isn't only known for her success in Bollywood, she's also admired for her diverse talents, including acting skills, graceful dancing, and remarkable fashion sense. Besides her fame, she's committed to her husband Raj Kundra and cherishes her role as a caring mother to Viaan and Samisha. Recently the actress stepped out for a family dinner with Raj Kundra and their kids. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty was also spotted along with them.

Shilpa Shetty steps out for a family dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai

Today, on 25 February, popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted going for a family dinner with her husband Raj, her kids Viaan and Samisha, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mom Sunanda Shetty. The family was spotted outside a popular restaurant, Bastian in Mumbai. They all also posed infront of the paparazzi.

