As today (April 14) we celebrate the auspicious festival Vishu, social media is flooded with wishes and pictures of people celebrating the occasion. Vishu marks the New Year of Malayalis. On this special day, celeb couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar also extended heartfelt wishes to their fans by sharing a social media post. Mouni has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to treat fans with gorgeous snaps.

Mouni Roy wishes fans on Vishu:

A few minutes back, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and treated fans by sharing some gorgeous photos with her husband Suraj Nambiar. In these pictures, the actress and Suraj look breathtakingly gorgeous in traditional South-Indian outfits as they pose for the snaps. Along with draping the six yards, Mouni also adorned her look with gajras and wore minimal jewelry.

Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, "Shubho Nabobarsher Priti O Subhechcha Happyyyyy Vishu."

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here-

As soon as these snaps were shared, fans and friends flooded the comment section of the post and showered love on this beloved couple. Sayantani Ghosh wrote, "Subho naboborsho bondhu @imouniroy," Disha Patani commented, "Beauty," Shamita Shetty and Aashka Goradia dropped heart emoticons on this post.

About Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's marriage:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple met each other in Dubai during the New Year's Eve celebration of 2019. Slowly love bloomed and they got into a relationship. However, Mouni and Suraj didn't make their relationship official but were often spotted attending parties together. It was 2020 when their vacation pictures from Thailand took the internet by storm and created a buzz. They also welcomed 2021 together in the presence of Mouni's family.

Finally, breaking many hearts, Mouni tied the knot with the love of her life, Suraj in an intimate ceremony. After dating for a long time, the couple got married on January 27, 2022, in an exquisite destination wedding in Goa. To honor each other's cultures, Mouni and Suraj got married in both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy shined on the big screens like a superstar after playing the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. She was recently seen playing a prominent role in a web show titled Showtime where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi.

