WATCH: Shilpa Shetty performs Kanya Pujan; celebrates Ashtami by washing her own ‘Devi' Samisha’s feet

The auspicious nine-day Navratri celebrations are inching close to its conclusion. Today is the eighth day and on the special day, the entire nation is celebrating Ashtami with full enthusiasm. In the spirit of this auspicious day, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty also performed ‘Kanya pujan' with her cute daughter Samisha at home. An endearing video of the same was also shared on the internet.

Today, on April 16, a while back, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of Ashtami celebrations at her. In a beautiful video shared on social media, she could be seen doing ‘kanya pujan’ with her daughter, Samisha. The small clip begins with a glimpse of a beautifully decorated temple, followed by the actress washing and planting a sweet kiss on her daughter’s feet.

The Indian Police Force actress further performs aarti while their little pet also appears in the video. One could clearly see how the little kiddo equally enjoyed the process. The video ends with a photo of the special dish for the day consisting of puri, chana, and halwa.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today starting with the Kanya Pujan with our own Devi Samisha (accompanied by a red-heart and nazar amulet emoji) May the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri bless everyone with prosperity, love, and peace,” followed by folded hand and flower emoji.”

She concluded the post by writing, “|| जय माता दी ||,” followed by a clay pot emoji.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, several fans dropped sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Our Cutest Devi Jai Mata Di,” and another fan commented, “Jai shri mahakaal lord mahakal bless you and whole family.” In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section while reacting to the post.

Shilpa Shetty is married to Raj Kundra and the couple has two kids- a son and a daughter, namely, Viaan and Samisha. On the professional front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the key roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

