Shamita Shetty schools troll for insulting her over relationship status: ‘Wishing you a lot of positivity’

Shamita Shetty is not someone who lets hate-mongers escape without treatment. The actress knows how to deal with trolls while being graceful. Recently, on being trolled for her single relationship status, Shamita gave it back to the troll in a strong yet classy way.

Shamita Shetty recently took to Instagram Stories and responded to a troll who insulted her for being single. "I want to take time out to respond to this very kind lady trying to put another woman down for not being married. Kudos to you. Mission successful, FYI getting married is not my only purpose in life. Being happy and content and independent in life with gratitude in my heart always is." she wrote.

"Wishing you a lot of positivity in your life. I hope you never try to pull another woman down again. If you have nothing nice to say to people, best be quiet" she wrote along with the screenshot of the negative comment" added Shamita.

Shilpa Shetty's birthday wish for Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday on February 2. On the special occasion, her elder sister Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming video of her and Shamita's happy moments. Along with the video, Shilpa wrote, "May your obsession for gardening continue and may those flowers be ever blooming and filled with beautiful butterflies you can chase. Looovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki… to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let’s make it epic!"

Shamita Shetty's work front

On the work front, Shamita was last seen in the film The Tenant which was released on February 10, 2023. She was a part of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 1 in which she came in the Top 3. Later, she also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and finished her game in 4th place. In 2020, Shamita was also seen in a web series titled Black Widows.

