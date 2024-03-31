WATCH: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Easter Sunday with family ft lip-smacking desserts; 'Swasth raho mast raho'

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. From her rigorous fitness regime to chic fashion choices and captivating screen presence, the actress never fails to turn heads. On the personal front, the actress has been happily married to businessman Raj Kundra for 15 years. The two are proud parents to two kids. Despite having a busy schedule, the actress manages to spend quality time with her family. A while back, yet again, the actress gave a peek into her special Easter as she relished scrumptious desserts.

Shilpa Shetty relishes Easter Sunday with family

On Sunday, March 31, a while back, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her special Easter Sunday as she binged on scrumptious desserts with family. In the video, the actress can be seen served lip-smacking desserts. The actress is visibly impressed by the scrumptious dishes. Looking at one of the dishes she says, “Crumbling just like the Easter egg.” In addition to this, the actress gives peek into other delicacies she enjoys on the special day at their restaurant, Bastian in Mumbai.

She concludes the video by wishing, “Happy Easter, Sunday binge guys. Enjoy life, Swasth raho mast raho”. She captioned the post, “Happy Easter”.

Raj Kundra drops pic of 'Sunday brunch' with family

In addition to this, her husband Raj Kundra also shared a photograph on his Instagram story featuring the actress and kids-Samisha and Viaan. The family was also accompanied by Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and mother, Sunanda Shetty.

While sharing the picture, Raj wrote, “Sunday brunch with the fam (accompanied by red-heart emojis). In the pictures, the entire family is seen flashing bright smiles as they posed for the camera lens striking poses for the perfect click.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial web series, Indian Police Force co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video in January earlier this year. The series also witnessed Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Isha Talwar, Sharad Kelkar, Karanvir Malhotra among others in key roles. The seven episodic cop-drama series was jointly directed by Rohit Shetty; Sushwanth Prakash; and Sneha Shetty Kohli.

