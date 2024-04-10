Siblings Day 2024: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, and others shower love on their brothers, sisters

Ever wondered what the world would be like without a sibling? Boring, right? Just as they annoy us, they actually love us more than that. Our siblings might never show their true care or love, but we bet that they love us deeply from the bottom of their hearts. Life without siblings is like a gloomy day without sun - dull and all things sad. But just when the sun shines, it fills our soul with pure happiness, and so do our siblings. To celebrate siblings and everything around them, April 10 is marked as Siblings Day.

Now, our celebrities time and again have introduced us to their siblings with all things love and funny, and today as well, they took to social media to express their love and gratitude to their loved ones.

Celebrities express gratitude and love on Siblings Day 2024

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his elder brother Rohit Dhawan. In the first and second pictures, Varun and Rohit can be seen posing together on the sets of a movie. In the third picture, Varun and Rohit can be seen dancing and enjoying themselves.

Varun Dhawan expressed his love and gratitude to Rohit through the pictures and wrote, "I would be no where in life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was my brother."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Insagram stories and shared a picture with her sister Shamita Shetty and wrote, "#happysiblingsday Shamita, love you to the moon and back always Tunki.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared a fun video of her younger sibling Shagun Pannu. In the video Shagun and Taapsee can be seen having a fun banter. The caption read, "And this shows that excessive gyaan makes u lose it n then the conversations sound like this…. Concluding our living room conversation series with this part 3 of #shagunsays coz #mysiblingsmartest Also #happysiblingsday."

Check out the video here:

Siblings Day celebrates the unique bond shared between siblings worldwide. It's a day to cherish the memories, laughter, and love siblings bring into each other's lives. Whether by blood or by choice, siblings are our lifelong companions, offering support, friendship, and an unbreakable bond that lasts a lifetime.