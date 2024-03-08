Today (March 8), we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Maha Shivratri is celebrated in honor of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees across the globe observe fast, meditate, visit temples, perform puja, and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. This is one of the most significant festivals in Hindus which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal.

On this auspicious day, the entertainment fraternity also extends their heartfelt wishes of Maha Shivratri to their fans and followers. Celebs are offering glimpses of their celebrations as they praise Bholenath. Here are celebrities wishing fans on this special day.

Karan Kundrra:

Taking to his X handle, Karan Kundrra wrote, "#Shiva is everything and everyone.. shiva is the universe, immeasurable and beyond the limits of time.. may shiva destroy all the evil from your life ॐ नमः शिवाय #महाशिवरात्रि #MahaShivaratri."

Take a look at Karan Kundrra's tweet here-

Sunil Grover:

Extending his wishes to his fans and followers, Sunil Grover said, "Om Namah Shivay ! MahaShivratri ki Shubhkamnaen."

Take a look at Sunil Grover's tweet here-

Advertisement

Ashneer Grover:

On Maha Shivratri, Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain visited the Adiyogi Shiva statue to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Sharing a few snaps of their visit on his Instagram handle, Ashneer wrote, "Adiyogi and Dhyanlinga darshan on Maha Shivratri! Divine. @adiyogi.official @madsj30."

Take a look at Ashneer Grover's post here-

Jiya Shankar:

As today also marks International Women's Day 2024, Jiya Shankar wished her fans on this double occasion. She tweeted, "Wish y’all a very Happy MahaShivratri aswell as Women’s day. This somehow feels empowering and emotional at the same time to be celebrating being a woman on a day where we also celebrate lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati coming together. Har Har Mahadev."

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's tweet here-

Paras Kalnawat:

Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat also wished fans. He shared a few pictures from the sets of his show and wrote, "Bolo Har Har Mahadev."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's post here-

Abhishek Malhan:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan also wished his fans and wrote, "Happy Maha Shivratri May lord shiva bless everyone."

Take a look at Abhishek Malhan's tweet here-

Here are more celebs who wished fans on Maha Shivratri:

Charu Asopa:

Karishma Tanna:

Shamita Shetty:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Krishna Mukherjee:

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri!

ALSO READ: International Women’s Day 2024: Smriti Irani to Nakuul Mehta; Celebs celebrate womanhood by empowering them