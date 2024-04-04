WATCH: Shilpa Shetty dances to song from Himmatwala with Shamita Shetty and Akanksha Malhotra; fans shower love

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for living her life to the fullest. Her Instagram profile is full of videos where she can be seen giving life goals to her fans. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a collaborative dance video along with her sister Shamita Shetty and bestie Akanksha Malhotra. In the video, all three of them can be seen dancing on film Himmatwala's song Nainon Mein Sapna and it's too much fun.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra dances to the Himmatwala song with Shamita Shetty and friend

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted an entertaining collaborative video on Instagram in which she can be seen shaking a leg with her girl gang including her sister Shamita Shetty and bestie Akanksha Malhotra. As the trio dances together on film Himmatwala's song Nainon Mein Sapna, it's a sight to behold.

Captioning the post, Shilpa wrote, "Ek Himmatwala tohfa aapke liye (A power-packed gift for you)" followed by laughter, red heart and winking face with tongue out emojis.

"We had so much fun adding our own zing to @isha_r_surti’s magic" she added while giving credit to the choreographer of the dance.

Netizens shower love on the trio

The video went viral in no time and the comments section was flooded with beautiful comments from the fans. "Shamita is so pretty & classy." a fan wrote praising Shamita Shetty. "Fit squad" wrote another followed by a red heart emoji.

Showering love on the trio for their fitness, an admirer penned, "All of them are so slim and pretty". A fan of Shilpa Shetty wrote a heartfelt comment which read, "Your infectious energy and joy radiate through every move! Your bond with your sister and BFF is truly heartwarming. Keep dancing, laughing, and spreading positivity!" followed by multiple emojis.

Shilpa Shetty on the work front

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2023 comedy-drama Sukhee which featured her alongside Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila. In the film, the actress was seen playing the character of a Punjabi housewife who travels to Delhi with her friends for her school reunion after 20 years.

Shilpa Shetty was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She will be next seen in Sukhee 2 which is the sequel to her 2023 film Sukhee.

