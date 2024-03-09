Bigg Boss attracts the spotlight by showcasing the intense fights and disagreements between the contestants. However, it is not always the verbal spats but their friendship that turns out to be another highlight. The controversial reality show contestants jell up with one another, but not all bonds remain the same outside the house. You might have witnessed several connections forming inside the Bigg Boss house, but they do not always work out.

Here, we have listed those Bigg Boss contestants whose friendships seemed genuine and meaningful but hit rock bottom after coming out of the show. Let us dive in and see which Bigg Boss fame personalities don't seem to be friends any longer!

1. Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty

In the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty supported each other. They stood for each other, and their friendship attracted much limelight. However, according to reports, the two did not appear together post-show, and there were speculations that Shamita and Neha unfollowed each other on social media. Since then, many netizens have claimed that their friendship has come to an end.

2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam

In Bigg Boss 16, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary created headlines owing to her fiery personality, Archana Gautam garnered attention with her lively and entertaining persona. Initially, the two were seen sharing a cordial bond. However, their friendship became a major highlight of the season. But after the show ended, the magic faded away.

During a media interview, Archana Gautam confirmed not being friends with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The former told Etimes she was very upset and did not intend to say anything about it. Reacting to the entire situation, the Udaariyaan actress called Archana a kid and mentioned that she behaves immaturely.

3. Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat

During their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat, and Nishant Bhat formed a great deal of friendship. The two had each other's backs, and it looked like they had a real bond when locked inside the controversial house. Their friendship gained more popularity after Raqesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant, while Nishant was already a participant in that season.

Post-show, Nishant Bhat told a news portal that he and Raqesh were not in touch. He stated that sometimes some friendships seem good to a certain point, and when dragged after that, it makes no sense. Nishant further explained that he, Pratick Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty had been in touch.

4. Karishma Tanna and Sushant Divgikr

Bigg Boss 8 had Gautam Gulati as its winner, while Karishma Tanna emerged as the runner-up. The latter garnered the audience's attention with her fiery personality and was seen teaming up with her co-contestant, Sushant Divgikr. In fact, Diandra Soares was also on their side. Speaking of Karishma and Sushant, their friendship took the back seat after the former chose her makeup over him during a task.

In one episode, Bigg Boss gave the inmates 10 options, and if Karishma and Gautam's answers coincided, their wishes would be fulfilled. The duo only agreed on a single option. While Gautam wanted Sushant to be relieved from his servant duties during the process, Karishma objected. This particular decision of hers surprised everyone.

5. MC Stan and Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 became popular, and one of its major reasons was 'Mandlii.' Consisting of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, and a few other members of the house, the group solidified their status as a team on the show. However, things are not the same now. It looks like MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are no longer friends.

In his Instagram Live, the Tajikistani personality revealed that the rapper and he are no longer speaking to each other. Chota Bhaijaan explained that MC Stan did not say hello or Salam before immediately disconnecting the call. Even today, no signs have been noticed that the two have reconciled.

6. Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth

One of the most talked-about bonds in Bigg Boss 12 was between Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth. When locked inside the house, they shared a 'sibling-like' bond. Although the cricketer got into an argument with several contestants, he received support from Dipika. But things turned sour after speculations started doing rounds that the actress unfollowed Sreesanth's wife on social media.

After Sreesanth took notice of it, he also unfollowed the Sasural Simar Ka fame. In an interaction with Karanvir Bohra during an Instagram Live video, the cricketer confirmed that he wasn't in touch with Dipika Kakar. He also revealed that he had invited her on his daughter's birthday, but she did not respond.

These are some Bigg Boss contestants whose friendships are no longer visible. Most recently, reports suggest that Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani have also unfollowed each other on social media. So, does that hint at something that we mentioned above?

