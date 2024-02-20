WATCH: Shilpa Shetty spots dolphin at Juhu beach from her home; shares video with fans

Having a house near the seaside gives you a high of a different kind and Shilpa Shetty is enjoying every bit of this joy. The gorgeous and talented actress took to Instagram Stories today this morning and shared a video of spotting a dolphin at Juhu beach from her home.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram Stories and shared the video of a dolphin swimming in the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach. An excited Shilpa shared that she has seen a dolphin at Juhu beach for the second time. "So close yaar. Juhu beach guys! Dolphins at Juhu beach! This is the second time I have seen a dolphin sighting in Juhu." she can be heard saying in the video. Isn't that amazing?

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have flown to Goa where they will be attending the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Shilpa looked stylish as she arrived at the Goa airport in a chic white top paired with beige pants, a brown belt, and white shoes. She completed her look with a wristwatch, sleek sunglasses, and a large brown handbag. Meanwhile, Raj was seen in a casual yet dapper look, donning a comfortable shirt paired with classic blue denim and black shoes.

Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that the couple will be performing together on a Punjabi wedding mashup at the Sangeet ceremony tonight.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty portrayed the character of a Punjabi housewife in her last film Sukhee which garnered appreciation from critics and the film's target audience. She was last seen as a cop in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force also starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar. The web series is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe which has films like Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead along with Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor is currently in works.

Shilpa has also been a part of talent shows like India's Got Talent 9 and 10 as a judge.