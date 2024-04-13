Shilpa Shetty sparkles in exquisite blush pink saree priced at INR 1,29,900, a splurge worth every rupee

Shilpa Shetty recently shared some pics in pink saree from designer Tarun Tahiliani. The saree comes with a hefty price tag of 1.29 Lakh. Keep reading for more details.

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  07:22 PM IST |  739
Shilpa Shetty in pink saree
Shilpa Shetty in pink saree ( pc: Shilpa Shetty's instagram)

Sarees have always been a favorite of Bollywood celebrities, and for a good reason! These sarees blend tradition and glamour together. Whether it’s the red carpet or casual outings, Bollywood divas are often seen flaunting sarees that accentuate their beauty and style. Whether it’s a classic six-yard wonder or a modern twist on traditional designs, sarees hold a special place in the hearts of these stars and once such star is Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has a lot of love for sarees. Since her debut so far, Shilpa has delighted her fans with many stunning drapes. Once again, Shilpa has wowed fans and fashion critics alike with her latest stunning saree. Let’s decode her newest ethnic look which might give you cues for the upcoming festive season.

 

Shilpa’s stunning pink six-yard marvel

Shilpa recently graced the spotlight in a beautiful pink saree crafted by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her exquisite drape came with a high-waisted mermaid skirt which was also the highlight of the ensemble. 

It boasted a unique gathered design at the front and structured pleats below. Adding to charm was the blouse in a similar color palette which featured a cropped hem that dared to reveal a glimpse of her toned midriff and sleeveless design accentuating the Sukhee actress’ impeccable frame.

 

shilpa shetty in a pink saree

The blouse included intricate beads and cascading embellishments along the hem. The closed neckline of the blouse was adorned with sparkling sequins, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. The pallu of the saree was tucked into the high-waisted skirt and was arranged properly on her shoulder and rolled down her back. 

The exquisite drape was priced at a staggering Rs. 129,900 -.In essence, Shilpa’s look in Tarun Tahiliani creation was nothing short of breathtaking. 

 

Shilpa’s glam and accessories

For her accessories, Shilpa opted for diamond stacked bracelets and earrings, adding a touch of bling to her already radiant look. The shimmering diamond perfectly complemented her outfit, enhancing its elegance. Turning to her make-up, the Nikamma actress chose a soft yet striking look that accentuated her features beautifully. 

 

shilpa shetty in a pink saree

She went for pink lipstick, which added a pop of color to her lips, perfectly complementing the hues of her saree. She also applied pink eyeshadow, defined brows and blush on her cheeks which gave her complexion a healthy glow. The diva left her brunette locks open in gentle waves to round off her look perfectly.

Once again in this saree look, Shilpa has set hearts racing. She reaffirmed her status as a style icon. The actress has proven that in her world, sarees aren’t just garments; they’re a celebration of grace, beauty and love. 

 

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's white dress and heels paired with beige Dior bag is an apt choice on a hot Summer day

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Latest Articles