PICS: Swara Bhasker enjoys an evening of ‘roasts and toasts’ at ‘Raabu Ke Abbu’, husband Fahad Ahmad’s birthday

Swara Bhasker is currently having the time of her life cradling her daughter Raabiyaa and spending quality time with Fahad Ahmad. As her husband turns a year older, the actress hosted an intimate party for him. She has been sharing glimpses of their fun night on her social media.

Swara Bhasker drops fun visuals from husband Fahad Ahmad’s birthday bash

After proving her mettle in the Indian film industry, actress Swara Bhasker is busy acing her new role as a mother. Ever since her daughter Raabiyaa with political activist Fahad Ahmad was born in September last year, she has been flooding her social media account with adorable glimpses of the baby. Currently, the couple is hosting their friends and families at the fun evening organized in honor of their birthday boy, Fahad.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Veere Di Wedding actress dropped inside glimpses of the bash, which was all about raising a toast and roasting the man of the hour. It all started with Swara sharing a picture of a delicious-looking salted caramel chocolate cake with ‘Happy Birthday Raabu Ke Papa’ written on it. Next up, we see Raabu ke abbu making a wish and cutting the cake.

Then, it was the actress's father who took over the floor and raised a toast to his son-in-law. This was followed by the cute banter the guests had with each other. Sharing another video of the cake-cutting ceremony, the Raanjhanaa actress wrote, "So blessed to bask in the affection and kindness of family and friends."

Another picture showed the couple engaging in a rather interesting conversation. Swara captioned that photo "An evening of roasts and toasts always the best kind." Lastly, Swara and Fahad posed together for the camera.

As her husband rang in his birthday, the actress also shared a collage of all the wonderful moments they spent together. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday jaan @fahadzirarahmad ! I’m so glad you are mine and Raabu is ours! May you always have reason to smile that smile which brightens my day and may your confidence always be proved right. Aur haan, Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey.”

