15 Best underrated Bollywood movies that deserve more love: Monica, O My Darling, Lootera to Game Over

Thought you had Bollywood all figured out? Think again! Bollywood isn't just about flashy blockbusters and superstar actors. Sometimes, the films that seem promising end up falling short. On the other hand, there are some fantastic Hindi movies that go unnoticed because they lack the big marketing strategies of commercial films. Think of them as hidden gems waiting to be unearthed. We've put together a list of 15 underrated Bollywood movies that truly deserve your attention.

15 Best underrated Bollywood movies that are worth watching

1. Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Running Time: 1 hour 44 min

1 hour 44 min IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ratna Pathak Shah

Swara Bhaskar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ratna Pathak Shah Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Writer: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Neeraj Singh, Pranjal Choudhary

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Neeraj Singh, Pranjal Choudhary Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema / Amazon Prime / Zee5

Nil Battey Sannata stands as a shining example of underrated movies that often slip under the radar. This hidden gem explores the enduring bond between a mother and her daughter, portraying the struggles of a financially constrained mother striving to prioritize her daughter's education. The storyline beautifully unfolds, bringing to light the often-overlooked challenges of those from the lower strata of society.

2. Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 min

2 hours 5 min IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/ Romance

Comedy/ Romance Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Neha Dhupia, Isha Sharvani

Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Neha Dhupia, Isha Sharvani Director: Tanuja Chandra

Tanuja Chandra Writer : Tanuja Chandra, Ghazal Dhaliwal, Ramashrit Joshi

: Tanuja Chandra, Ghazal Dhaliwal, Ramashrit Joshi Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix / Zee5

Qarib Qarib Singlle stands tall among the most underrated movies, a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered. This gem of a movie weaves a beautifully simple story of love blossoming between two individuals with contrasting personalities. The filmmakers handle the narrative with exquisite delicacy, and the cast's performances leave an indelible mark on the audience.

3. Udaan (2010)

Udaan is a coming-of-age cinematic gem, that holds its place among the absolute best underrated movies of all time. The storyline revolves around the tumultuous journey of 17-year-old Rohan, expelled from school and forced to confront the harsh realities of returning to his abusive, alcoholic father.

4. Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Running Time: 1 hour 48 min

1 hour 48 min IMDB Rating: 7.9 /10

7.9 /10 Movie Genre: Drama / Comedy

Drama / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Namit Das

Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Namit Das Director: Rajat Kapoor

Rajat Kapoor Writer: Rajat Kapoor

Rajat Kapoor Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema

When it comes to the best Bollywood underrated movies, Ankhon Dekhi is worth a watch. It follows Rajesh Bauji's transformative journey in Delhi. Confronting his daughter's relationship, he experiences a life-altering encounter that imparts valuable lessons. Sanjay Mishra's impactful portrayal offers a fresh perspective in this hidden gem.

5. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

Running Time: 1 hour 36 min

1 hour 36 min IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Amole Gupte, Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta

Amole Gupte, Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta Director: Amole Gupte

Amole Gupte Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Stanley Ka Dabba unfolds the story of a schoolboy named Stanley. Without his own lunchbox, he relies on the generosity of his classmates. However, this draws the ire of Hindi teacher Mr Babubhai, who warns Stanley to bring his own lunchbox or face exclusion. What follows is a poignant narrative, exploring the impact of kindness and societal expectations. Definitely one of the best underrated Hindi movies that deserves more appreciation. Watch it with the kids; they'll love it!

6. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 min

2 hours 15 min IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pravin Dabas. Vinay Pathak, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey

Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pravin Dabas. Vinay Pathak, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee Writer - Jaideep Sahni

- Jaideep Sahni Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Khosla Ka Ghosla has garnered a dedicated fan following over the years for its brilliant plot and uproarious dialogues. It tells the story of Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class man who discovers that his land has been seized by a local tycoon. The Khosla family hatches a clever plan to outwit the con man and reclaim their property.

7. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Running Time: 1 hour 50 min

1 hour 50 min IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor Director: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

When discussing the most underrated Bollywood movies, Do Dooni Chaar stands out as a must-watch. Taking place in Delhi, the film skillfully narrates the journey of a middle-class family with dreams of owning a car. Despite its exceptional quality, this cinematic treasure somehow remained underappreciated, earning its status as one of the best underrated Bollywood movies.

8. Runway 34 (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 25 min

2 hours 25 min IMDB Rating: 7 /10

7 /10 Movie Genre: Action / Thriller

Action / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh Director: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Writer : Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan

: Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Runway 34 unfolds the narrative of Captain Vikrant Khanna, a prodigious aviator who astonishingly executed a blindfolded landing. Initially celebrated as a hero by the public, the story takes a twist when an inquiry led by Narayan Vedant begins, unearthing a series of questions that will unveil a completely different tale. Inspired by true events, the film delves into the complexities surrounding Captain Khanna's remarkable feat and the mysteries that follow. Undoubtedly, one of the most underrated Indian movies ever!

9. Game Over (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 43 min

1 hour 43 min IMDB Rating: 6.9 /10

6.9 /10 Movie Genre: Thriller

Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Parvathi Malaa, Anish Kuruvilla

Taapsee Pannu, Parvathi Malaa, Anish Kuruvilla Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Ashwin Saravanan Writer : Kaavya Ramkumar, Ashwin Saravanan

: Kaavya Ramkumar, Ashwin Saravanan Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Game Over is a gripping psychological thriller that follows the story of Swapna, a video game designer with a traumatic past. As she battles her inner demons, a mysterious home invasion threatens her life. The film explores themes of fear, resilience, and the blurred lines between reality and the virtual world in a relentless game of survival.

10. Lootera (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 16 min

2 hours 16 min IMDB Rating: 7.4 /10

7.4 /10 Movie Genre: Romance / Drama

Romance / Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey

Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Writer : Bhavani Iyer

: Bhavani Iyer Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio cinema / Disney+Hotstar

Lootera is an Indian period romance film set in the 1950s. The plot revolves around Varun Shrivastav, a young archaeologist, and Pakhi Roy Chaudhary, the daughter of a wealthy Bengali zamindar. Varun infiltrates Pakhi's life posing as an archaeologist on a mission, concealing his true intentions. As their love story develops, unforeseen circumstances and tragic events unfold, crafting a heart-wrenching and poignant narrative. The film intricately captures the essence of love, loss, and redemption against a backdrop of stunning visuals and a soulful soundtrack.

11. 101 Not Out (2018)

Running Time: 1 hour 42 min

1 hour 42 min IMDB Rating: 7.4 /10

7.4 /10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Director: Umesh Shukla

Umesh Shukla Writer : Saumya Joshi

: Saumya Joshi Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

101 Not Out is one of the most underrated Bollywood movies, depicting an unusual father-son dynamic. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, the film tells the story of a centenarian father who aims to break the world record for being the oldest man alive, while his 75-year-old son strives to infuse vitality into his life.

12. The Lunchbox (2013)

Running Time: 1 hour 44 min

1 hour 44 min IMDB Rating: 7.8 /10

7.8 /10 Movie Genre: Romance / Drama

Romance / Drama Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra Writer : Ritesh Batra

: Ritesh Batra Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

The Lunchbox, one of the most underrated Indian movies, follows the unlikely connection between Ila, a lonely housewife, and Saajan, a widowed office worker, through a misdirected lunchbox delivery in Mumbai. As their notes exchanged through the lunchbox create a unique bond, the film delicately explores loneliness, love, and the serendipity of life.

13. Ramprasad ki Tehrvi (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 53 min

1 hour 53 min IMDB Rating: 7.5 /10

7.5 /10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Manoj Pahwa

Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Manoj Pahwa Director: Seema Pahwa

Seema Pahwa Writer : Seema Pahwa

: Seema Pahwa Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix / Jio Cinema

Ramprasad ki Tehrvi is a poignant Indian family drama where the demise of the family's patriarch brings together a diverse set of relatives under one roof for the thirteen-day mourning period. As they grapple with grief, long-buried secrets and conflicts resurface, revealing the complexities of familial bonds. The film skillfully navigates through emotions, humor, and introspection in the face of loss.

14. Shakuntala Devi (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours 7 min

2 hours 7 min IMDB Rating: 6.1 /10

6.1 /10 Movie Genre: Drama / Comedy

Drama / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, Jisshu Sengupta

Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, Jisshu Sengupta Director: Anu Menon

Anu Menon Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Shakuntala Devi is a biographical film that chronicles the extraordinary life of the mathematical prodigy, Shakuntala Devi. Known as the human computer, she astounded the world with her unparalleled ability to solve complex mathematical problems mentally. The film explores her journey, relationships, and the challenges she faced in balancing her mathematical brilliance with motherhood.

15. Monica, O My Darling (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 min

2 hours 9 min IMDB Rating: 7.4 /10

7.4 /10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Comedy

Thriller / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Dassani

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Dassani Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Monica, O My Darling, one of the finest underrated Hindi movies, follows the gripping tale of an undercover officer navigating the gritty underworld. Filled with suspense, betrayal, and unexpected twists, this crime thriller explores the complex dynamics of love and deceit. The film offers a unique and underrated cinematic experience, making it a hidden gem in Hindi cinema.