15 Best underrated Bollywood movies that deserve more love: Monica, O My Darling, Lootera to Game Over
Explore our curated collection of the best underrated Bollywood movies, spanning drama, thriller, comedy, and romance, catering to every cinematic preference!
Thought you had Bollywood all figured out? Think again! Bollywood isn't just about flashy blockbusters and superstar actors. Sometimes, the films that seem promising end up falling short. On the other hand, there are some fantastic Hindi movies that go unnoticed because they lack the big marketing strategies of commercial films. Think of them as hidden gems waiting to be unearthed. We've put together a list of 15 underrated Bollywood movies that truly deserve your attention.
15 Best underrated Bollywood movies that are worth watching
1. Nil Battey Sannata (2016)
- Running Time: 1 hour 44 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ratna Pathak Shah
- Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
- Writer: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Neeraj Singh, Pranjal Choudhary
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema / Amazon Prime / Zee5
Nil Battey Sannata stands as a shining example of underrated movies that often slip under the radar. This hidden gem explores the enduring bond between a mother and her daughter, portraying the struggles of a financially constrained mother striving to prioritize her daughter's education. The storyline beautifully unfolds, bringing to light the often-overlooked challenges of those from the lower strata of society.
2. Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 5 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/ Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Neha Dhupia, Isha Sharvani
- Director: Tanuja Chandra
- Writer: Tanuja Chandra, Ghazal Dhaliwal, Ramashrit Joshi
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix / Zee5
Qarib Qarib Singlle stands tall among the most underrated movies, a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered. This gem of a movie weaves a beautifully simple story of love blossoming between two individuals with contrasting personalities. The filmmakers handle the narrative with exquisite delicacy, and the cast's performances leave an indelible mark on the audience.
3. Udaan (2010)
- Running Time: 2 hours 14 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Drama / Coming-of-age story
- Movie Star Cast: Ronit Roy, Rajat Barmecha, Ram Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Anand Tiwari
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Writer: Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap
- Year of release: 2010
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Udaan is a coming-of-age cinematic gem, that holds its place among the absolute best underrated movies of all time. The storyline revolves around the tumultuous journey of 17-year-old Rohan, expelled from school and forced to confront the harsh realities of returning to his abusive, alcoholic father.
4. Ankhon Dekhi (2013)
- Running Time: 1 hour 48 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.9 /10
- Movie Genre: Drama / Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Namit Das
- Director: Rajat Kapoor
- Writer: Rajat Kapoor
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema
When it comes to the best Bollywood underrated movies, Ankhon Dekhi is worth a watch. It follows Rajesh Bauji's transformative journey in Delhi. Confronting his daughter's relationship, he experiences a life-altering encounter that imparts valuable lessons. Sanjay Mishra's impactful portrayal offers a fresh perspective in this hidden gem.
5. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)
- Running Time: 1 hour 36 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Amole Gupte, Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta
- Director: Amole Gupte
- Year of release: 2011
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Stanley Ka Dabba unfolds the story of a schoolboy named Stanley. Without his own lunchbox, he relies on the generosity of his classmates. However, this draws the ire of Hindi teacher Mr Babubhai, who warns Stanley to bring his own lunchbox or face exclusion. What follows is a poignant narrative, exploring the impact of kindness and societal expectations. Definitely one of the best underrated Hindi movies that deserves more appreciation. Watch it with the kids; they'll love it!
6. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hours 15 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pravin Dabas. Vinay Pathak, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey
- Director: Dibakar Banerjee
- Writer- Jaideep Sahni
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Khosla Ka Ghosla has garnered a dedicated fan following over the years for its brilliant plot and uproarious dialogues. It tells the story of Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class man who discovers that his land has been seized by a local tycoon. The Khosla family hatches a clever plan to outwit the con man and reclaim their property.
7. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
- Running Time: 1 hour 50 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor
- Director: Habib Faisal
- Year of release: 2010
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
When discussing the most underrated Bollywood movies, Do Dooni Chaar stands out as a must-watch. Taking place in Delhi, the film skillfully narrates the journey of a middle-class family with dreams of owning a car. Despite its exceptional quality, this cinematic treasure somehow remained underappreciated, earning its status as one of the best underrated Bollywood movies.
8. Runway 34 (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 25 min
- IMDB Rating: 7 /10
- Movie Genre: Action / Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh
- Director: Ajay Devgn
- Writer: Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Runway 34 unfolds the narrative of Captain Vikrant Khanna, a prodigious aviator who astonishingly executed a blindfolded landing. Initially celebrated as a hero by the public, the story takes a twist when an inquiry led by Narayan Vedant begins, unearthing a series of questions that will unveil a completely different tale. Inspired by true events, the film delves into the complexities surrounding Captain Khanna's remarkable feat and the mysteries that follow. Undoubtedly, one of the most underrated Indian movies ever!
9. Game Over (2019)
- Running Time: 1 hour 43 min
- IMDB Rating: 6.9 /10
- Movie Genre: Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Parvathi Malaa, Anish Kuruvilla
- Director: Ashwin Saravanan
- Writer: Kaavya Ramkumar, Ashwin Saravanan
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Game Over is a gripping psychological thriller that follows the story of Swapna, a video game designer with a traumatic past. As she battles her inner demons, a mysterious home invasion threatens her life. The film explores themes of fear, resilience, and the blurred lines between reality and the virtual world in a relentless game of survival.
10. Lootera (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 16 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.4 /10
- Movie Genre: Romance / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Writer: Bhavani Iyer
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio cinema / Disney+Hotstar
Lootera is an Indian period romance film set in the 1950s. The plot revolves around Varun Shrivastav, a young archaeologist, and Pakhi Roy Chaudhary, the daughter of a wealthy Bengali zamindar. Varun infiltrates Pakhi's life posing as an archaeologist on a mission, concealing his true intentions. As their love story develops, unforeseen circumstances and tragic events unfold, crafting a heart-wrenching and poignant narrative. The film intricately captures the essence of love, loss, and redemption against a backdrop of stunning visuals and a soulful soundtrack.
11. 101 Not Out (2018)
- Running Time: 1 hour 42 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.4 /10
- Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor
- Director: Umesh Shukla
- Writer: Saumya Joshi
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
101 Not Out is one of the most underrated Bollywood movies, depicting an unusual father-son dynamic. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, the film tells the story of a centenarian father who aims to break the world record for being the oldest man alive, while his 75-year-old son strives to infuse vitality into his life.
12. The Lunchbox (2013)
- Running Time: 1 hour 44 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.8 /10
- Movie Genre: Romance / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Director: Ritesh Batra
- Writer: Ritesh Batra
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
The Lunchbox, one of the most underrated Indian movies, follows the unlikely connection between Ila, a lonely housewife, and Saajan, a widowed office worker, through a misdirected lunchbox delivery in Mumbai. As their notes exchanged through the lunchbox create a unique bond, the film delicately explores loneliness, love, and the serendipity of life.
13. Ramprasad ki Tehrvi (2019)
- Running Time: 1 hour 53 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.5 /10
- Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Manoj Pahwa
- Director: Seema Pahwa
- Writer: Seema Pahwa
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix / Jio Cinema
Ramprasad ki Tehrvi is a poignant Indian family drama where the demise of the family's patriarch brings together a diverse set of relatives under one roof for the thirteen-day mourning period. As they grapple with grief, long-buried secrets and conflicts resurface, revealing the complexities of familial bonds. The film skillfully navigates through emotions, humor, and introspection in the face of loss.
14. Shakuntala Devi (2020)
- Running Time: 2 hours 7 min
- IMDB Rating: 6.1 /10
- Movie Genre: Drama / Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, Jisshu Sengupta
- Director: Anu Menon
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Shakuntala Devi is a biographical film that chronicles the extraordinary life of the mathematical prodigy, Shakuntala Devi. Known as the human computer, she astounded the world with her unparalleled ability to solve complex mathematical problems mentally. The film explores her journey, relationships, and the challenges she faced in balancing her mathematical brilliance with motherhood.
15. Monica, O My Darling (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 9 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.4 /10
- Movie Genre: Thriller / Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Dassani
- Director: Vasan Bala
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Monica, O My Darling, one of the finest underrated Hindi movies, follows the gripping tale of an undercover officer navigating the gritty underworld. Filled with suspense, betrayal, and unexpected twists, this crime thriller explores the complex dynamics of love and deceit. The film offers a unique and underrated cinematic experience, making it a hidden gem in Hindi cinema.
