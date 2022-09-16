Jahaan Chaar Yaar Review: Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra starrer fails to connect

Release: Theatres

Jahaan Chaar Yaar Review

It’s disappointing when a project has great intent but fails to translate that on screen. Director and writer Kamal Pandey’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar is exactly that film. Dealing with their own marital challenges back home, childhood friends Shivangi (Swara Bhasker), Mansi (Meher Vij), Sakina (Pooja Chopra) and Neha (Shikha Talsania) take off on an unplanned, unexpected trip to Goa with an objective to unwind. Little did they know, they had an adventure waiting for them in the coastal state, which turned their lives upside down.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar makes a sincere attempt to highlight the struggles of a homemaker, and make a statement on emotional and physical infidelity, self-doubt, lack of respect, abuse, and a lot more. However, it ends up being a confused tale of morality muddled in its own over dramatic plot and unbalanced characters. While the first half still has some engaging moments, the second half is filled with expected twists, poorly drafted one liners, and unnecessary theatrics.

Writer Kamal Pandey could have spent a little more time in sharpening the loose screenplay, which is one the biggest drawbacks of this Vinod Bachchan production. None of the dialogues really stand out too, though some have been delivered in a way that makes it sound funny. But none of it really connects or makes you feel the emotion, which in a subject like this should. Cinematography by Sethu Sriram is also ordinary. Most of the Goa scenes are only limited to the beach and the resort, elements that have been over explored in many movies in the past, thus limiting the visual appeal of the film.

Furthermore, while Amar Mohile’s background score does justice in the comedy scenes, it fails to engage in the sequences of mystery and suspense. Music by Anand Raj Anand, Rashid Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi also doesn’t do much to lift the spirits of the viewers.

As for the performances, all the four actresses - Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra do a decent job with their respective characters. However, their parts inherently lacked depth, which the writer needed to fix before the film went on the floors. Girish Kulkarni’s cop outing also depends a lot on the character’s quirks, which makes the part even more superficial.

Overall, Jahaan Chaar Yaar had potential, but ultimately lacks entertainment and fails to connect.

Also Read | Jogi Movie Review: Don’t miss Ali Abbas Zafar’s sincere attempt with Diljit Dosanjh to portray the 1984 riots