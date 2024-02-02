Swara Bhasker wishes ‘jaan’ Fahad Ahmad on his birthday; quips ‘Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey’

Swara Bhasker is currently having the time of her life enjoying her marriage with her husband Fahad Ahmad and motherhood after the arrival of their daughter Raabiyaa. Minutes ago, the actress took to social media and dropped an adorable video wishing Fahad on his birthday.

Swara Bhasker wishes Fahad Ahmad on his birthday

Swara Bhasker’s social media profile is currently flooded with lovey-dovey visuals of her husband Fahad Ahmad and their daughter Raabiyaa. As the political activist rang in his birthday today (February 2), the actress took to social media and wished him well with adorable visuals. She shared a beautiful picture from their wedding and penned, “Happy Birthday jaan.”

Take a look:

Soon after, the Veer Di Wedding actress also posted a video with a collage of the memorable moments they had together. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday jaan @fahadzirarahmad ! I’m so glad you are mine and Raabu is ours! May you always have reason to smile that smile which brightens my day and may your confidence always be proved right. ❣️ Aur haan, Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey.”

Check out her post:

