Swara Bhasker wishes ‘jaan’ Fahad Ahmad on his birthday; quips ‘Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey’

As Fahad Ahmad rang in his birthday today (February 2), Swara Bhasker took to social media and wished him well with adorable visuals. The couple got married in February last year.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Feb 02, 2024  |  12:59 AM IST |  328
Swara Bhasker
Pic courtesy: Swara Bhasker on Instagram

Swara Bhasker is currently having the time of her life enjoying her marriage with her husband Fahad Ahmad and motherhood after the arrival of their daughter Raabiyaa. Minutes ago, the actress took to social media and dropped an adorable video wishing Fahad on his birthday.

Swara Bhasker wishes Fahad Ahmad on his birthday

Swara Bhasker’s social media profile is currently flooded with lovey-dovey visuals of her husband Fahad Ahmad and their daughter Raabiyaa. As the political activist rang in his birthday today (February 2), the actress took to social media and wished him well with adorable visuals. She shared a beautiful picture from their wedding and penned, “Happy Birthday jaan.”

Take a look:

PC: Swara Bhasker on Instagram

Soon after, the Veer Di Wedding actress also posted a video with a collage of the memorable moments they had together. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday jaan @fahadzirarahmad ! I’m so glad you are mine and Raabu is ours! May you always have reason to smile that smile which brightens my day and may your confidence always be proved right. ❣️ Aur haan, Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey.”

Check out her post:


ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad share aww-dorable PIC with baby Raabiyaa as they celebrate first Christmas with her

About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Swara Bhasker on Instagram
