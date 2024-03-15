WATCH: Tamannah Bhatia praising BF Vijay Varma’s Murder Mubarak is proof she's his number one cheerleader

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never shy away in expressing their love for each other and we bet fans absolutely love their chemistry. Vijay is all set for the release of his film Murder Mubarak and at the film's premiere last night we saw his lady love arriving in style to support him. The much-in-love couple held hands and walked in but what caught our attention was the actress’ review after watching the film.

Tamannah Bhatia’s reaction after watching Murder Mubarak

While making an exit after watching Murder Mubarak, Vijay Varma, and Tamannah Bhatia walked hand in hand. When the paparazzi asked the actress how she liked the film, with a cute expression she replied, “bahut achi”. Vijay who walked behind her making sure she was safe joked “meri picture hai meko to achi hi lagegi”. This left everyone laughing.

Check out the video:

Vijay Varma wishes his lady love Tamannaah Bhatia on Women's Day in a sweet way

On International Women's Day, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared some dazzling pictures of her wearing a saree at an event. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Petals, puns & hair buns," followed by two white and a black heart emoji.

Vijay Varma, a thorough gentleman, wished his lady love a Happy Women's Day romantically; "happy women's day sweetheart" he wrote preceded by two heart-on-fire emojis. The comments section was soon flooded with mushy comments from her fans. "Sooooo beautiful & (multiple fire emojis) looks Tammu," wrote a fan. "One' and only real goddess and queen of the Earth," posted another fan, followed by multiple heart eye and red heart emojis.

About Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak, a murder-comedy adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, is set to grace our screens. Under the creative guidance of Homi Adajania, the film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the much-anticipated movie will hit Netflix on March 15, 2024.