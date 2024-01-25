Tamannaah Bhatia visits Kamakhya Temple with family, embarks on a spiritual journey

Tamannaah Bhatia recently undertook a spiritual journey to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, accompanied by her family. Sharing the serene moments on Instagram, she posted images of herself lighting a diya and posing with her family in the sacred surroundings, expressing the profoundness of the experience.

In one snapshot, Tamannaah is captured lighting a small lamp within the Kamakhya Temple. Another image showcases her in a white dress adorned with a kumkum on her forehead, signifying her deep engagement with the spiritual atmosphere. Sharing this series of pictures on her Instagram, she captioned them as "Sacred moments with my loved ones."

The actress, who previously celebrated the arrival of Lord Ram in Ayodhya's grand temple with her Instagram video, continued her spiritual journey with a visit to Guwahati's renowned Kamakhya Temple.

On January 22, 2024, Tamannaah shared a video of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's grand temple, expressing the blessings and special moments witnessed . She wrote, ''A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings… a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime. Ram Ji ghar aaye hai. Jai Shree Ram.''

The 34-year-old actress, who made her Malayalam debut with film Bandra, is set to appear in Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 4, Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa with John Abraham.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest she might tie the knot with her boyfriend Vijay Varma soon. However, there’s no official word regarding the same. The two are truly and madly in love with each other and have been leaving no stone unturned with their PDA at parties and red carpet events.

