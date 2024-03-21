WATCH: Tiger Shroff admits to having his first girlfriend at 25; Varun Dhawan suspects it's THIS actress

Did you know that Tiger Shroff had his first girlfriend at the age of 25? This surprising revelation came directly from the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star himself. The moment unfolded at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, where Sajid Nadiadwala unveiled his next four films slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video after their theatrical release. These films include Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde's Sanki, the star-studded comedy Housefull 5, and Tiger Shroff's action-packed entertainer, Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff opens up about having his first girlfriend at 25

At an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff took the stage to unveil his upcoming film, engaging in a candid conversation with actor Varun Dhawan. In a surprising revelation, Tiger confessed to Varun, "You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25". When a surprised Varun asked Tiger, "25! Are you serious?," Tiger replied, "Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition of my debut film." Varun Dhawan once again probed him, "Kriti Sanon?". A startled Tiger quickly replied, "No no the film after my debut."

Check it out:

For those who might not know, Tiger Shroff made his debut alongside Kriti Sanon in the film Heropanti. On the personal front, Tiger has been previously rumored to be dating actress Disha Patani. Despite Varun's persistent inquiries, Tiger opted not to disclose the name of his first girlfriend.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.