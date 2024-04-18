'We'll Be Your Projectors': Dear White People Star Ashley Blaine Featherson ANNOUNCES Pregnancy After IVF Journey

Dear White People actress Ashley Blaine Featherson shared a heartfelt video chronicling her journey to pregnancy through IVF with her husband, Darroll Jenkins.

The announcement on Monday, April 15, brought joy to their fans and followers as they witnessed the couple's emotional journey towards parenthood. Featherson took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of her becoming officially pregnant.

Ashley Blaine Featherson announces her pregnancy

Featherson's announcement video, shared on Instagram, provided an intimate glimpse into her IVF journey. With Beyoncé Protector playing in the background, the footage captured poignant moments as Featherson and Jenkins embarked on their path to parenthood.

“Even though we know someday you’re gonna shine on your own, we’ll be your projectors. Born to be your protectors,” Dear White People actress captioned the clip.

"See you soon, we love you," Featherson remarked before stating, "We hope you look like us, but you're probably going to look like him," she joked as she looked at her sports agent husband. But I really hope you look like me just a little bit. Just a little bit that would be amazing."

As the video progressed, viewers witnessed the couple's journey through the IVF process, from the initial acupuncture sessions to Featherson's emotional experiences with PIO shots to facilitate embryo transfer. Featherson was supported at each step by her hubby, Jenkins, who is seen constantly by her side.

Ashley Blaine Featherson reveals that her upcoming baby is a girl

Featherson shared a photo of their embryo in a heartwarming moment, affectionately referring to her as “She cute (Nail Polish emoji).” The clip captured the successful transfer of the embryo to Featherson as the actress revealed that she will soon deliver a beautiful girl to this world.

She wrote, “There she is… so tiny!” The emotional climax of the video came as the couple received the news of their successful pregnancy through a call from their doctor. “We’re officially pregnant,” the actress wrote. Tears of joy flowed as the couple shared this overwhelming news with their families, embracing the reality of becoming parents.

Following the confirmation, Featherson and Jenkins shared their happiness with loved ones, spreading joy and warmth to those closest to them. The video culminated in a touching image of the couple donning "IVF mom" and "IVF dad" sweatshirts. Featherson lastly revealed that the baby is due in August 2024.

