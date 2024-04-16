The news of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's divorce after just three months of marriage has left many fans of The Golden Bachelor wondering what went wrong. Former contestant Susan Noles, however, offered a unique perspective on the situation, sharing that the duo couldn’t be together for longer as they both were reluctant to leave their families.

In response to an Instagram comment questioning the reason behind Turner and Nist's quick breakup, Susan Noles provided her take on the matter. The 67-year-old reality star suggested that neither Turner nor Nist was prepared to leave their families, hinting at a potential underlying issue in their relationship. “Neither one of them can leave their family,” she responded.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist met during the first season of The Golden Bachelor and quickly became fan favorites. Their on-screen romance culminated in a televised wedding ceremony, showcasing their love for each other to viewers across the nation.

However, despite their initial chemistry and apparent connection, their marriage ultimately proved to be short-lived. The couple remained to live separately even after their marriage with Turner living in Indiana and Nist in New Jersey.

Noles' remark during an Instagram video with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts highlights the complexities of relationships formed on reality television shows. Swarts stated, "My heart is broken for them. It is sad. It is tragic. Please, people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn't work out, but they're great people, and our hearts are breaking for them.”

To this Noles responded, “Don't give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that. There are so many people out there that are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love, right Kathy? They have the reasons, I'm sure. So be supportive. Everybody stay positive, and we wish them all the best.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist opened up about their short-lived marriage

On April 12, Turner and Nist appeared on Good Morning America to discuss their decision to end their marriage. The couple cited differences in their living arrangements as the primary reason for their split.

Turner stated, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody,” Nist remarked, expressing her gratitude to their fans.

She further added, “We just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.” “We look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us, to live apart,” Turner barged in.

In the aftermath of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's divorce, Susan Noles' insight provides a glimpse into the complexities of their relationship. While the couple's decision to part ways may disappoint some fans, Turner and Nist are now set to embark on separate paths, ending their short marriage.

