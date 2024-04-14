Did Fallout TV Show Create The Wasteland Using CGI? Maximus Actor Aaron Moten Reveals

Aaron Moten, known for his roles in various acclaimed series, recently shed light on the production of Prime Video's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Fallout. Contrary to popular belief, the series didn't rely on CGI to create its post-apocalyptic world. Instead, Moten revealed that they ventured into the real wastelands, particularly the Skeleton Coast in Namibia, to capture the essence of the Wasteland, adding another star to the series.

Aaron Moten on bringing real wasteland to the Fallout series

Prime Video's Fallout series has garnered significant attention for its ambitious undertaking of adapting the beloved post-apocalyptic video game franchise into a live-action format. Set in the aftermath of a nuclear war, the series follows the journey of three characters striving to survive in a world devastated by nuclear bombs. The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, who portray pivotal roles in the narrative.

In a recent conversation with GamesRadar+, Aaron Moten disclosed the unconventional approach taken by the production team to create the desolate landscapes of the Wasteland. Rather than relying on CGI to fabricate the barren wastelands, the crew embarked on a journey to Namibia's Skeleton Coast. This remote region, characterized by its rugged terrain and eerie ambiance, provided the perfect backdrop for capturing the desolation of the Wasteland.

Moten reminisced about his experience filming in Namibia, describing it as a transformative journey. He emphasized how the authenticity of the location transported him and his fellow cast members into the heart of the Wasteland. "We were transported, truly, to a desolate set. It became our set, the sands of Namibia.” Moten remarked.

He further expressed how the barren landscapes of Namibia facilitated a deeper immersion into the storyline, allowing him to fully embody his character. “That first feeling – I remember walking out and doing the scene. It took away a lot of the work you sometimes have to do as an actor. I obviously believe where we are. It felt like I got to reinvest in my scene partners and really dig deep into the story," he added.

ALSO READ: 'At First It Feels Really Fun, But...': Fallout Star Aaron Moten Shares Experience With Wearing Power Armor Suit

Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten gave insights about their characters in the Fallout series

In addition to Moten's revelations, Ella Purnell, who played Lucy MacLean, and Aaron Moten who portrayed Maximus, shared insights into their respective characters and their roles in the Fallout series. Purnell described Lucy as a vault dweller raised underground in a protective bunker, highlighting her innocence and naivety amidst the harsh realities of the Wasteland.

As retrieved via BBC News , Purnell shared, “She comes from a long line of people that were taught and that believe it is their duty to procreate and create the next generation of Americans who will one day go up to the surface and rebuild America after the nuclear war that happened. She's very innocent and sheltered and naïve. But I will say there is more to her than meets the eye."

On the other hand, Moten portrays Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, a tribal community navigating the treacherous wastelands in search of power and survival. Talking about his character, Moten expressed that his character’s tribe "worships old world tech", further adding, “Whatever they can find in the wasteland, they sort of collect for themselves. And they feel like that makes them powerful. And that's kind of what they project outwardly. The success of survival is that they are a powerful group of guys who also wield things called power armor."

With its immersive storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, Fallout surely didn’t fail to capture the hearts of fans and even went ahead to garner critical acclaim. The series premiered all eight episodes on April 10 on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Did The Fallout TV Adaptation Create Real Life Pip Boys For The Cast? Find Out