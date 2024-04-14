Did Fallout TV Show Create The Wasteland Using CGI? Maximus Actor Aaron Moten Reveals

Discover the secrets behind the captivating wasteland shots in Prime Video's Fallout TV show as Aaron Moten reveals the use of real locations, adding authenticity to the series’ post-apocalyptic narrative.

By Vivek Kumar
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  03:55 PM IST |  246
Aaron Moten Reveals Secrets Behind Fallout TV Show’s Exotic Wasteland Shots
Aaron Moten in Fallout (PC: IMDb)

Aaron Moten, known for his roles in various acclaimed series, recently shed light on the production of Prime Video's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Fallout. Contrary to popular belief, the series didn't rely on CGI to create its post-apocalyptic world. Instead, Moten revealed that they ventured into the real wastelands, particularly the Skeleton Coast in Namibia, to capture the essence of the Wasteland, adding another star to the series. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Aaron Moten on bringing real wasteland to the Fallout series 

Prime Video's Fallout series has garnered significant attention for its ambitious undertaking of adapting the beloved post-apocalyptic video game franchise into a live-action format. Set in the aftermath of a nuclear war, the series follows the journey of three characters striving to survive in a world devastated by nuclear bombs. The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, who portray pivotal roles in the narrative.

Related Stories

Bethenny Frankel Gets Candid About Signs She Missed Before Marrying Jason Hoppy
entertainment
Bethenny Frankel Gets Candid About Signs She Missed Before Marrying Jason Hoppy
Jaden Smith And Justin Bieber's Sweet Reunion At Coachella 2024: Deets Inside
entertainment
Jaden Smith And Justin Bieber's Sweet Reunion At Coachella 2024: Deets Inside

In a recent conversation with GamesRadar+, Aaron Moten disclosed the unconventional approach taken by the production team to create the desolate landscapes of the Wasteland. Rather than relying on CGI to fabricate the barren wastelands, the crew embarked on a journey to Namibia's Skeleton Coast. This remote region, characterized by its rugged terrain and eerie ambiance, provided the perfect backdrop for capturing the desolation of the Wasteland.

Fallout (IMDb)

Moten reminisced about his experience filming in Namibia, describing it as a transformative journey. He emphasized how the authenticity of the location transported him and his fellow cast members into the heart of the Wasteland. "We were transported, truly, to a desolate set. It became our set, the sands of Namibia.” Moten remarked. 

He further expressed how the barren landscapes of Namibia facilitated a deeper immersion into the storyline, allowing him to fully embody his character. “That first feeling – I remember walking out and doing the scene. It took away a lot of the work you sometimes have to do as an actor. I obviously believe where we are. It felt like I got to reinvest in my scene partners and really dig deep into the story," he added. 

ALSO READ: 'At First It Feels Really Fun, But...': Fallout Star Aaron Moten Shares Experience With Wearing Power Armor Suit

Ella Purnell in Fallout (IMDb)

Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten gave insights about their characters in the Fallout series

In addition to Moten's revelations, Ella Purnell, who played Lucy MacLean, and Aaron Moten who portrayed Maximus, shared insights into their respective characters and their roles in the Fallout series. Purnell described Lucy as a vault dweller raised underground in a protective bunker, highlighting her innocence and naivety amidst the harsh realities of the Wasteland. 

As retrieved via BBC News, Purnell shared, “She comes from a long line of people that were taught and that believe it is their duty to procreate and create the next generation of Americans who will one day go up to the surface and rebuild America after the nuclear war that happened. She's very innocent and sheltered and naïve. But I will say there is more to her than meets the eye."

Aaron Moten in Fallout (IMDb)

On the other hand, Moten portrays Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, a tribal community navigating the treacherous wastelands in search of power and survival. Talking about his character, Moten expressed that his character’s tribe "worships old world tech", further adding, “Whatever they can find in the wasteland, they sort of collect for themselves. And they feel like that makes them powerful. And that's kind of what they project outwardly. The success of survival is that they are a powerful group of guys who also wield things called power armor."

With its immersive storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, Fallout surely didn’t fail to capture the hearts of fans and even went ahead to garner critical acclaim. The series premiered all eight episodes on April 10 on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Did The Fallout TV Adaptation Create Real Life Pip Boys For The Cast? Find Out

FAQs

Is Aaron Moten related to Denzel Washington?
No, Aaron Moten comes from a different family, so they are not related.
Who portrayed Travis in Disjointed?
Aaron Moten portrayed Travis in Disjointed (TV Series 2017–2018).
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar
Content Writer
Linkedin

Vivek Kumar is a young, enthusiastic writer with a natural talent for expressing his thoughts through writing. Currently

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles