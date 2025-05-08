What is it like to live in the Bachchan household Jalsa? Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law, Ramayana actor Kunal Kapoor reveals

What’s it really like inside the Bachchan household, Jalsa? Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s niece Naina Bachchan, has finally given fans a peek. In a chat with News18 Showsha, Kunal shared that despite the family’s star-studded status, “it’s not very different from any other household.”

Kunal described the Bachchan family as surprisingly down-to-earth. “Well, it’s like any other household, honestly,” he said. “It’s not very different from any other household.” His words offer a fresh perspective on one of Bollywood’s most celebrated families, often referred to as ‘Bollywood Royalty’.

The Bachchan family includes some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their presence is larger than life. Yet Kunal insists that behind the glamour, they are like any other Indian family.

Kunal Kapoor is a respected actor in his own right. He tied the knot with Naina Bachchan in a private ceremony in Seychelles on February 9, 2015. Naina is the daughter of Ajitabh Bachchan, Amitabh’s younger brother, and Ramola Bachchan. Ajitabh moved to London many years ago and chose a life away from the limelight. Apart from Naina, he has three other children—Bhim, Namrata, and Nilima.

While Naina prefers to stay away from the media, working as an investment banker, Kunal continues to balance his acting career. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in January 2022. The two share a strong bond with Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan and are often spotted together at family events.

Kunal is currently gearing up for one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema—Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will play the role of Lord Indra in the epic tale. Talking about the project, he shared his excitement and called it “a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.”

In his words, Ramayana is not just a film, but a reflection of Indian culture. “This is a very important film in our cultural history,” Kunal said. He believes that the story forms the core of Indian values and traditions, and getting it right is deeply important. The scale and vision behind the film, he says, match the legendary roots of the story. Kunal was last seen in Jewel Thief and is now diving deep into preparations for Ramayana.

