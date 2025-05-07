Keerthy Suresh wears white top and black pants to airport, it's perfect Friday office wear to date night look

Keerthy Suresh once again proved that you don’t need to go overboard to steal the limelight. Traveling in style, the actress was snapped at the airport, showcasing how to style formal attire for various occasions. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in a white top and black pants, exuding her signature fashion vibe, and no doubt, we’re here for it! Interested in the details? Let’s dive in!

The Baby John actress smiled cheerfully while stepping out of the car in a round-neckline white top featuring a subtle cut just below the neckline and a gathered design. The sleeveless style added an effortlessly chic touch. Giving it a polished finish, she neatly tucked her white top into her bottoms. Without being overly tight, the top perfectly enhanced her figure while contributing to an elegant and easygoing vibe.

For the bottom, she chose to pair the white top with black formal pants featuring a neat waistband and a wide-leg silhouette, giving her an effortlessly put-together look. The black-and-white combination never goes wrong, and the actress truly nailed it.

Keerthy Suresh’s accessories perfectly complemented her low-key look. She didn’t opt for many accessories, just an analog wristwatch and a rectangular brown bag carried in her arms. Her brown-colored hair was styled open and parted to the side, beautifully framing her face.

Her skin glowed flawlessly. She didn’t wear too much makeup, just the basics to let her natural beauty shine through. Along with a radiant base, she went for kohl-rimmed eyes, a barely-there blush, and a nude-shade lipstick.

Lastly, for her footwear, she selected black pointed-toe heels.

Keerthy Suresh’s airport outfit serves as an inspiration for how to appear put-together without trying too hard. With her combo of a chic white top and black formal pants, she effortlessly slayed the formal look. A hint of makeup and minimal accessories made her a go-to fashion inspiration. Recreate this look for your next office travel, dinner date, party, and more!

