Kanye West Takes Shots at Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori and Professes Love For Hitler in New Song; ‘I Became a Nazi…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to antisemitism, Nazism, hate speech, and disturbing imagery.

Kanye West released the music video for his new song, Heil Hitler, on Thursday, May 8. The controversial video features a group of shirtless Black men draped in animal skins, professing their admiration for the German dictator, Adolf Hitler.

In the song, West raps about feeling angry at “people” for taking away his children and freezing his bank accounts.

Ye, who shares daughters North and Chicago, as well as sons Saint and Psalm, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has claimed that he’s not being allowed to see his children amid growing tension between the former couple.

“With all of my money and fame, I still don't get to see my children,” he sings, alluding to his ongoing custody battle with the reality star. “N****s see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b****h, I'm the villain,” the lyrics state.

He also addresses his relationship with his estranged wife Bianca Censori and responds to accusations that he controls and inappropriately dresses her. The couple faced backlash after their controversial red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammys, where Censori wore a see-through dress with nothing underneath.

In the song, Ye referred to himself as a cuck, a slang term for cuckolding, which is used to describe people who are turned on by their partners having affairs. “Guess I am a cuck, I love when people f**k on my b***h. She reaching down in my pants. She got the world in her hands,” he sings.

The controversial rapper who has often shared his pro Nazi views, didn’t leave the chance to profess his love for the Hilter and his ideologies. The song ended with the rapper sampling one of Hitler’s speeches from the 1930s.

West appeared on a livestream with internet personalities Sneako and Adin Ross, defending his love for the dictator. When asked whether Hitler would have liked him despite being a Black man, he said he would have been “one of the scientists” serving America.