Sonam Kapoor channels her inner desi wife as she celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja; here's how

Sonam Kapoor channeled her inner desi wife as she celebrated her 7th wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2025. The couple was spotted stepping out for a cozy brunch date in Mumbai, with Sonam turning heads in a simple yet elegant white dress. What truly caught attention, however, was her stunning mangalsutra, a symbol of tradition and love, adding a graceful touch to her modern ensemble.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how Sonam beautifully blended her fashion-forward style with a timeless piece. Her mangalsutra became the highlight of her look, symbolizing love, commitment, and respect for her heritage.

Earlier in the day, Sonam delighted fans by sharing some unseen photos from their lavish wedding, giving all a sweet glimpse into their journey of love and togetherness.

Watch here:

Sonam Kapoor’s anniversary post felt like a heartfelt walk down memory lane. Through a series of intimate photos, she offered fans a personal glimpse into some of the most cherished moments of her life. Each picture told a story. From the sacred rituals of their wedding ceremony to the quiet smiles and candid laughs shared with Anand Ahuja, her pastel green saree and natural glow captured the essence of grace and emotion. Their goofy, light-hearted snaps reflected the warmth and joy that define their relationship.



What made the post more special was the way it showed not just the wedding, but their journey through marriage, full of playful hugs, smiles, and genuine companionship. The images of Sonam and Anand sharing simple moments, walking hand in hand or laughing together, made it clear that it's built on friendship and deep understanding.



The post also served as a tribute to their family life, with Sonam including a few sweet glimpses of their little one, Vayu. Though the couple is usually private about their child, the photos gave fans a peek into their new role as parents, making the occasion even more meaningful.



However, the celebration came at a bittersweet time for the Kapoor family. Just days before their anniversary, they experienced a personal loss with the passing of Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor.

