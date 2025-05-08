Did you know Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's secret wedding cost less than a kilo of ladoos? Find out

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta met when he was being launched in the film industry. Even though he had just taken a baby step into Bollywood, that didn’t stop them from expressing their love for each other and eventually getting married. Mr. Perfectionist’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star, Shehzad Khan, recently revealed that their secret wedding cost only Rs 50, less than the average price of a kilo of ladoos in India.

Back in 1988, Aamir Khan made his dhamakedaar entry into the Indian film industry as an actor. His debut movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. While the superstar was shooting for the film, he got married to Reena Dutta without informing anyone. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Aamir’s co-star Shehzad Khan revealed that the couple’s wedding cost only Rs 50.

Shehzad told the publication in an interview that no one on set was officially aware of their wedding. “Humey sutron ne bataya aur vo shaadi Rs 50 mein hui thi, court marriage. (We got to know from other sources, and the wedding happened for just Rs 50, it was a court marriage),” stated the senior actor.

Shehzad Khan, who also worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna , stated that he was supposed to be one of the witnesses. But, as usual, he reached the location late, and by then the couple had already gotten married and left. After their secret wedding, Aamir and Reena returned to their respective homes. “Fir wahan se unki shaadiyon ka career shuru hua. From there, his (Aamir Khan’s) wedding career kickstarted,” laughed Shehzad.

Sadly, after staying married for decades, the couple eventually parted ways. However, even today, the celebrities, who have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan , share a very cordial and loving bond.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Lagaan actor shared that when he was parting ways with Reena, they attended marriage counseling for nearly 1.5 years. Even though he didn’t want to, his then-wife encouraged him to go through the process.

