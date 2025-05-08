Salman Khan in no mood to take break? Superstar expected to start working on war-drama film sooner than expected; details inside

It was revealed just a couple of days back that after the debacle of Sikandar, Salman Khan has zeroed down on his next film. It was reported that the superstar has finalized a war-drama film based on the Galwan Valley 2020 conflict as his next, which will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Now, in the latest reports, the shooting plans of the film have been reported, and he is set to begin the shoot sooner than expected.

According to a report by Mid-day, Salman Khan will reportedly begin working on his next within five months. It has been stated in the report that the superstar hasn’t officially signed the project but has given a go-ahead to director Apoorva Lakhia.

It has also been revealed in the report that the superstar is prioritizing the project over Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which would’ve marked his potential collaboration with Kabir Khan. Nonetheless, the sequel to the highly anticipated film couldn’t materialize.

It was just a few days back that a report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Khan was offered films from several filmmakers after the release of Sikandar in March. However, the Sultan actor showed his interest in the film based on the Galwan Valley conflict that broke out between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020 in the Indian territory of Ladakh.

The report further mentioned that if the superstar gives a heads-up, Lakhia will start working on the shoot timelines. The film, to be backed by Khan’s production banner, Salman Khan Films, will be shot in Ladakh.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla also learned last month that Salman met screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, hinting at the possible collaboration for Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. An independent source had even shared that they had come up with an idea, and discussions were expected to be for the sequel of the 2013-released film.

Since nothing was finalized then and now, it seems Khan has moved on to concentrate entirely on the war-drama film.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar featured Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and more in pivotal roles. The film was released earlier this year on the occasion of Eid.

