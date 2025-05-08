Usher Says Sorry to Sabrina Carpenter’s Dad After He Calls Viral Met Gala Cherry Moment 'Weird'

Usher apologized to Sabrina Carpenter’s father for striking a “weird” pose with his daughter. On Wednesday, May 7, the Espresso hitmaker shared a carousel of pictures of her crazy night at the 2025 Met Gala on her Instagram.

The post also included a picture of Usher feeding her a cherry, something her dad didn’t approve of. In the slide, the pop star shared a screenshot of her father’s text, reacting to her and the Hey Daddy singer. “?Weird,” David Carpenter wrote to his daughter.

Advertisement

The hilarious comment prompted a wave of epic reactions from fans and Usher himself. He committed under Sabrina’s post, writing, “Apologies Mr Carpenter,” accompanied with a sweat face and cherry emoji.

“?Weird should be the next album name,” one user commented. “Okay, last slide is CLASSIC dad text,” another chimed in. “Glad to know parents don’t stop getting disappointed regardless of fame,” a third user reacted.

The epic Met Gala carousel posted by the Please Please Please singer also included some close-up shots of her inside the event. It also had a picture of her with Jenna Ortega, who featured in the pop star’s Taste music video. The duo was accompanied by Chappell Roan.

Another snap showed Sabrina and Ortega chilling in a car, possibly on their way to the afterparty, while the former smoked a cigar. This year’s Met Gala was in honor of the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, with the Tailored for You dress code.

Advertisement

The Feather singer channeled men’s wear fashion with the coffee color bodysuit, and paired it with a monotone formal waistcoat. Ortega, who wore a dress made out of metallic rulers, rocked a similar no-pants bodysuit look at the afterparty.

As for Usher, he gave a surprise performance at the Gala alongside Stevie Wonder. He performed some of his hits like U Don't Have to Call, 2004's Yeah! and the 2010’s OMG, as reported by Vogue.