Shah Rukh Khan's smile as he returns home after grand MET Gala Debut proves he knows he killed it at fashion's biggest night

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has returned to India after making a historic debut at the 2025 Met Gala, held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, Khan was seen in a simple white T-shirt layered with a black overcoat, accompanied by his longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani. He navigated the crowd with a subtle smile as paparazzi captured the moment.



Khan's appearance at the Met Gala marked a significant milestone, as he became the first Indian male actor to attend the prestigious event. Embracing the theme "Tailored for You," which celebrated Black style and tailoring, Khan donned a custom ensemble by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

At the 2025 Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan made a bold statement not with extravagance, but with refined symbolism. The Bollywood superstar turned heads in a regal Sabyasachi ensemble, meticulously crafted to reflect both Indian heritage and global elegance. Designed in line with the theme “Tailored for You,” which celebrated Black sartorial excellence, Khan’s outfit was rooted in tradition yet executed with modern finesse.



The ensemble featured a tailored floor-length black coat made from fine Tasmanian wool, fastened with Japanese horn buttons, a nod to precision tailoring. Beneath it, he wore a black silk shirt and high-waisted trousers, cinched with a satin kamarbandh. It was the accessories, however, that elevated the look from stylish to storytelling: a diamond star brooch, an 18k gold cane adorned with precious stones, and talismanic layered chains including a crystal-studded ‘K’ pendant that subtly paid homage to his iconic identity.



Sabyasachi’s vision drew from the legacy of Indian and Black dandyism, cultures that have used fashion as both rebellion and refinement. Every element of Khan’s look was intentional, from the Mughal influences to the spiritual symbolism embedded in his jewelry. In contrast to the loud and often over-the-top fashion statements the Met Gala is known for, Khan’s presence delivered quiet power and regal charisma.

Shah Rukh Khan's presence was not just a fashion statement but also a heartfelt gesture towards his children. In an interview with TIME, Khan revealed that his decision to attend the event was influenced by his desire to support his children's burgeoning careers in the film industry. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is set to star alongside him in the upcoming film King, while his son, Aryan Khan, is directing a Netflix series. Khan expressed his hope that his children would receive even half the love and admiration he has garnered over the years, emphasizing his role as a guiding figure in their professional journeys.

