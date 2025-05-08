Bollywood Newswrap, May 8: Salman Khan’s shoot plans for war-drama film; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s viral pics from MET Gala 2025
It's just another busy day in Bollywood, and we’re back with all the buzz in today’s Newswrap. On May 8, 2025, there were major developments surrounding several highly anticipated films, including Border 2, Naagzilla, and Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama.
So, we’ve curated a round-up of the top headlines to keep you in the loop!
Here are the top 5 headlines of May 8, 2025
1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s VIRAL PICS with a fan from the MET Gala 2025
A Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fan from New York posted pictures with the power couple on his social media. This comes after the pregnant actress made her dazzling debut at the MET Gala 2025. The fan called it a surreal encounter with the couple and extended his wishes to the couple for their baby.
2. Salman Khan to start working on war-drama film soon
According to a Mid-day report, Salman Khan is set to shoot for a war-drama film based on the Galwan Valley 2020 conflict within five months. While the superstar hasn’t officially signed the film, he has given a heads-up to director Apoorva Lakhia.
3. Manushi Chhillar is NOT a part of the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led Alpha
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that, opposed to viral reports, Manushi Chhillar is not a part of Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The YRF spy-thriller is set to release on December 25, 2025.
4. Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh come together for Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 in Border 2
We've also learned that producer Bhushan Kumar, along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta has acquired the rights of the cult song, Sandese Aate Hai, from the original stakeholders for a sum of Rs 60 lakh. Now, Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 will be sung by Sonu Nigam with Arijit Singh in Border 2.
5. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in talks to play antagonist in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla
A Bollywood Hungama report claims that producer Karan Johar has short-listed Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol for the antagonist’s role in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla. However, the final call will be taken in the next 15 days after a discussion between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar in consultation with Mahaveer Jain.
