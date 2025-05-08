'I'd always worry…': Ananya Panday reveals what changed for her as an actress from Student of the Year 2 to Kesari 2

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and recently starred in Kesari Chapter 2, has certainly evolved as an actress. With her diverse choice of roles and improved on-screen presence, she is taking more impressive roles and delivering too. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her initial struggles on set, revealing how she once felt constantly "worried" and "self-conscious", as if all eyes were on her. However, she shared that with time and after taking on varied roles, she no longer feels scared and has gained more confidence.

In a conversation with Mid Day, Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on the transformation in her acting journey. She revealed that working on films like CTRL and Call Me Bae (2024) helped her fall in love with the process of acting.

Ananya explained that she now fully trusts her instincts, a shift from her earlier days when she would often worry about what others on set were thinking or how the audience would react.

Panday admitted that she was once too focused on the final product, which made it difficult for her to be present in the moment. However, the experience of working on these films helped her to overcome fears, allowing her to handle pressure without letting it overwhelm her.

In the same interview, the Dream Girl 2 actress discussed her role in the recently released Kesari 2, crediting the powerful story of Karan Singh Tyagi's direction for the film’s impact. She shared that while she had studied the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in school, the film allowed her to gain a deeper understanding of the event.

Panday expressed her desire to contribute to telling this significant chapter of history, especially through the period drama that fictionalizes C Sankaran Nair’s legal battle with the British Empire following the 1919 tragedy.

In Kesari 2, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. Panday portrays Dilreet Gill, a young lawyer who assists the protagonist. Despite being separated by a century, Panday sees a shared trait between herself and Dilreet, an unwavering determination.

She explained that, like her character, she possesses an inner fire, though it may not always be obvious. Dilreet, too, exhibited a quiet but firm resolve, conveying her passion without the need to raise her voice.

