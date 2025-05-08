Box Office: Can Lilo & Stitch succeed despite THUNDERBOLTS* and Mission Impossible 8 running in US theaters?

The next much-awaited live-action film by Disney, Lilo & Stitch, is scheduled to release in theaters very soon on May 23. A remake of the 2002 animated film of the same name, it is a sci-fi comedy-drama directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. Even though Snow White, the last Disney remake of an animated film, was a flop at the box office, Lilo & Stitch is set to release in theaters in a clash with the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

This highly anticipated sequel to one of the world’s most beloved action franchises is also scheduled for release on May 23, 2025. Additionally, Marvel’s recently released superhero film THUNDERBOLTS* is still performing well at the box office, with a positive public response and no signs of ending its run anytime soon.

Amid these three major box office releases, can Lilo & Stitch succeed? Let’s analyze.

Can Lilo & Stitch be a successful grosser at the US box office?

Firstly, the live-action film stands out with an entirely different genre among the three. While Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and THUNDERBOLTS are packed with action and thrills, Lilo & Stitch promises wholesome fun and comedy, setting it apart from the others.

Between Mission: Impossible 8 and THUNDERBOLTS, the latter is less likely to impact the performance of Lilo & Stitch at the box office. By the time Lilo & Stitch releases, the superhero film will have entered its fourth week in theaters. As a result, the daily footfall for THUNDERBOLTS will likely be significantly lower than it is now.

Additionally, Lilo & Stitch benefits from a strong nostalgia factor that the other two clearly lack. The 2002 animated film was warmly received by audiences and grossed USD 273.1 million worldwide on a budget of USD 80 million. This nostalgia plays a major role in the hype surrounding the 2025 version, giving it a potential edge over the two action-packed releases.

