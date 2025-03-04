Amitabh Bachchan admits facing ‘multiple age-related contingencies’; superstar reveals making ‘several errors’ on sets

Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom can’t be confined by borders. Over the past decades, he became the ‘mahanayak’ of the Indian film industry, thanks to the scores of films he acted in. Despite being 82, the actor is young at heart, working tirelessly every day for the audience. But in his blog post, the superstar admitted facing ‘multiple age-related contingencies’. He also spoke about making errors and having trouble memorizing lines on sets. Read on!

Generations have grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan on their TV screens. Even after decades of entertaining the audience, he hasn’t given up on facing the camera and meeting his fans every Sunday outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa. But sadly, the Shahenshah of Bollywood has started facing age-related problems.

In his blog numbered ‘6222’ published on February 28, 2025, the Paa actor spoke about multiple meetings and dealing with the tough task of deciding what work to take and what to refuse politely. Even after years of being associated with the industry, he still has doubts about whether he will be doing justice to what comes his way.

Talking about facing age-related complications, Senior Bachchan expressed, “As you age it’s not just the hurdle of the lines one has to memorize, it’s the multiple age-related contingencies that need to be followed to be able to deliver content as asked.” It’s only when he returns home that he realizes the “several errors made and how to repair them.”

Advertisement

Then, he makes a midnight call to the director asking them to give another chance to improve or correct his errors. The senior B-town star further spoke about the recurring fear of the hundreds of tasks that need to be completed, which have been pending for days. But sometimes, for him too, tomorrow never comes. Having said that, he has to enforce the discipline and time to get on his knees, pull up his socks and get the work done.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has been busy with hosting the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B will also share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.