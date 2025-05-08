If Piku had a sequel, what would Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan's characters be up to? Shoojit Sircar reveals their fate

It’s been a decade since Rana took Piku and her eccentric elderly father on that memorable road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. To mark the film’s anniversary, Shoojit Sircar’s beloved slice-of-life drama Piku is returning to the big screen this week. In a recent interview, Sircar reflected on the film’s journey and playfully imagined Deepika Padukone’s Piku and Irrfan Khan’s Rana would not be dating but just a call away from each other.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Screen, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar reflected on the ending of Piku, saying he had always envisioned it concluding with Piku and Rana bonding over a game of badminton. Looking back, he expressed confidence that the two characters would not have ended up marrying.

According to Sircar, Rana would remain just a call away for Piku, who might have dated others, though he believed Rana wouldn’t have pursued anyone else. He imagined Piku adopting a son and bringing Rana on board as the child’s civil engineering mentor, adding with a chuckle that the son would likely inherit the family tradition of constipation.

When asked if Deepika Padukone was always the first choice for Piku, Shoojit Sircar revealed that he often encouraged writer Juhi Chaturvedi and producer Ronnie Lahiri to keep her in mind while developing the script.

However, he admitted having doubts about whether she would agree to do a film centered around a topic as unconventional as constipation. While other actors were being considered, Deepika remained firmly on his mind.

Advertisement

Eventually, he decided to take a chance and gave her a brief five-minute narration, even performing the opening scene for her. To his surprise, Deepika immediately agreed, enthusiastically saying she was on board without even reading the full script.

Sircar reflected on casting Deepika in a role so different from her previous glamorous avatars, explaining that he had always seen glimpses of a grounded, girl-next-door quality in her.

Despite her diva image, he noticed a natural innocence in her expressions and demeanor, even from her debut film Om Shanti Om. Her face structure and presence reminded him of someone from Bengal, and once she wore the bindi for Piku, everything clicked into place.

Would you want to see a sequel to Piku? It’s been 10 years since Piku and Rana took that unforgettable road trip. Would you like to revisit their story with a twist? Vote now! Maybe, if the story is strong No, the original was perfect as it is Only if it includes Deepika Padukone and a tribute to Irrfan Khan

ALSO READ: ‘Excited’ mom-to-be Kiara Advani talks about motherhood at MET Gala 2025, and we bet it will warm your heart