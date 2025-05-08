HODL Doctor: Shin Ye Eun's next role post Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born fame to pair with Lee Jae Wook; know more

Rising star Shin Ye Eun has reportedly been offered a role in Lee Myung Woo's upcoming medical drama, HODL Doctor (working title). According to a May 8 report by K-media outlet OSEN, the actress has accepted the project after positively reviewing it for a while. However, her agency has yet to confirm the details. If the report holds true, this would mark the first time Shin Ye Eun and Lee Jae Wook would star together as leads.

Shin Ye Eun was last seen as a star trainee with impressive singing, dancing and acting skills in the historic drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (2024). HODL Doctor (also known as Endurance Doctor) might offer her an opportunity to take up a fresh avatar of a nurse. Shin Ye Eun has been offered the role of Yuk Ha Ri, a nurse who shares a connection with plastic surgeon Do Ji Eui (played by Lee Jae Wook). Yuk Ha Ri's background includes working as a nurse at a prestigious university hospital.

Her life takes a turn when she enters into a one-year contract as a nurse at Pyeongdong Health Center, where she becomes entangled with Do Ji Eui. With Yuk Ha Ri's assistance, the troubled doctor will navigate the challenges of his daily life on the difficult island of Pyeondongdo. They will work together to overcome the struggles of treating various kinds of patients and interacting with eccentric hospital residents. Through their shared experiences, they will grow closer, and romance may potentially develop between the two.

The medical drama, based on a Kakao webtoon, will be helmed by director Lee Myung Woo. He previously impressed audiences with his works on SBS's The Fiery Priest season 1 and Coupang Play's Boyhood. Given his past successes, fans are expecting HODL Doctor to be another hit series. The potential pairing of these talented actors has generated significant excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation and more information about the series.

The ENA drama is eyeing a weekly (Monday-Tuesday) release in 2026, with the episode count and filming schedule yet to be disclosed.

