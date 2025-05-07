GRWM: Kylie Jenner’s hydrating face mask, makeup to iconic shoe stuck with tape for Met Gala 2025 blue carpet

Kylie took to Instagram to post a ‘Behind the scenes’ post of her getting ready for the iconic MET Gala 2025, and you might expect the process to be extremely streamlined and chilled, but it’s exactly the opposite. From her calming and soothing skin-care beginning to chaotic “can’t-get-my-feet-off-these-stupid-shoes” ending, netizens can’t help but re-watch Jenner’s messy GRWM on loop.

As one would expect, Kylie Jenner started her big fashion Monday with a hydrating sheet mask after her last fitting. She said the mask is her favourite and it’s “really crazy hydrating”. The American socialite then went straight to her vanity arena to get glammed up by her make-up artist, Ariel Tejada. Acting like a true business mogul, Jenner turned to her brand’s cosmetics for the big night, and her glam turned out so perfect, let’s just say that the expectations were ‘MET’.

Hair and makeup

With her hair and make-up on point, Stormi's mother showed off her glam with her winged eyeliner subtly created with soft black eye shadows and topped up with lengthening mascara. Her cheeks blushed-up from her cheekbones to the temples for a snatched look. And her creamy pink lips, lined with brown lipliner, were a work of art. Going for a suave and polished look, the beauty maven side-swept her hair and brushed it back into a sleek bun.

The bumpy ride began right after Kylie practised her “Chill” poses for the blue carpet. The fashionista with her crew rode to the MET Gala venue as her team steamed the detachable train of her gown in the car, making sure no creases remained in sight. The whole time, Kylie’s adrenaline rush for the MET Gala didn’t come down.

The last shot of her vlog screamed ‘Relatable’ as she filmed herself lying on the ground and her team trying to get off her shoes. They wouldn’t, though, because the shoes were stuck to her feet with a tape—A Tape! We hope they’re off by now.

Anyway, Kylie Jenner’s GRWM for the MET Gala 2025 was a fun ride of last-minute fittings, funny mishaps, and lots of excitement. In the end, what matters is Kylie did her magic on the red-carpet, looking drop-dead-grogeous.

