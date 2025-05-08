Here’s why Bhumi Pednekar feels The Royals is mixture of ‘modern-day Bridgerton and Schitt’s Creek’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about her upcoming web series The Royals, describing it as a contemporary mix of shows like Bridgerton and Schitt’s Creek. In a conversation with PTI, Pednekar said the show combines royal drama, comedy, and romance while exploring the intricacies of a dysfunctional royal family set in modern India.

The Netflix series features Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh, a hesitant prince trying to modernize his heritage haveli by turning it into a luxury bed and breakfast.

Bhumi Pednekar plays Sophia Shekhar, a driven and independent CEO who partners with Aviraaj in this venture. As per the show’s official synopsis, the story promises an entertaining blend of humor, romance, and drama.

Pednekar reportedly likened the show’s tone and world-building to Bridgerton, citing its lush setting and period-like charm, while noting that the chaotic family dynamics reminded her of Schitt’s Creek.

She also mentioned that, despite the modern setup, the show retains the charm of classic romance stories she enjoyed in her youth, especially the Mills & Boon novels. However, she highlighted that The Royals subverts the traditional trope of the "damsel in distress" by presenting a more empowered female lead.

The series, created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, also addresses larger societal themes. These include conversations around privilege, evolving power structures, and contemporary trends such as the rise of AI and influencer entourages.

On the topic of artificial intelligence, Pednekar called it a “disruptive force” and emphasized the importance of using it ethically.

She expressed concerns about the technology’s rapid evolution, especially in creative fields, where she believes AI cannot yet replicate human sensitivity and emotional depth. Pednekar also pointed out the current lack of regulation and the rise of convincing deep fakes as major concerns.

In addition to Pednekar and Khatter, The Royals features a strong ensemble cast including Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and others.

