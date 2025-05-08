61st Baeksang Arts Awards: Here's why Culinary Class Wars won Daesang over IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines

At the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards on May 5, 2025, Netflix's Culinary Class Wars won the Daesang awards. The show, which aired in September 2024, became an international sensation, topping Netflix's non-English TV charts and attracting millions of viewers.

What set Culinary Class Wars apart from other contenders, including When Life Gives You Tangerines, was its impact both culturally and within the industry.

Advertisement

The series went beyond just being a cooking competition—it sparked a conversation about fairness, equity, and skill, resonating with a broader audience across all ages. This influence extended beyond television, even affecting trends in the restaurant industry.

It received three out of eight initial votes, but after further discussion, the majority of judges ultimately rallied behind Black and White Chef: Culinary Class Wars.

Judge Kim Kyo Seok noted that Culinary Class Wars was "the best broadcast content of last year," highlighting its broad appeal and the way it embodied the zeitgeist. Similarly, Judge Kim Mi Ra praised the series for its cultural impact. Judge Cha Young Hoon recognized the significant social impact of the show. Here are the pointers.

Global Popularity: The show became an international sensation, topping Netflix’s non-English TV charts for weeks and drawing millions of viewers worldwide.

Cultural Impact: Reflecting themes of fairness, equity, and skill, which made it culturally relevant and impactful.

Industry Influence: The show not only entertained but also influenced industries like the restaurant business, setting trends and sparking discussions beyond television.

Creation of New Stars: Culinary Class Wars fuelled its cast, both chefs and supporting actors, into global recognition, making them household names.

Inspiration for Derivative Content: The format of pairing elite chefs with underdogs inspired other similar shows and entertainment content.

Cultural Resonance Across Generations: It appealed to viewers of all ages and even attracted international attention, embracing diverse interests.

Massive Social Impact: The show had a significant impact on the entertainment industry, reshaping how food-related content is viewed and consumed.

Judges’ Praise: Judges highlighted how the show embodied the spirit of fairness and skill-based competition, which made it stand out as the best broadcast content of the year.

Advertisement

When Life Gives You Tangerines received praise for its touching story and global appeal, especially IU and Park Bo Gum's powerful performance. However, it didn’t have the same cultural impact as Culinary Class Wars.While IU and Park Bo Gum's family-focused themes were well-received, the show lacked the industry-shifting influence that Culinary Class Wars had.

In the end, the judges favored the latter for its ability to entertain, inspire, and spark cultural conversations, making it win the Deasang award.

ALSO READ: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Kim Tae Ri and Culinary Class Wars earn major accolades