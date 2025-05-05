Ramayana: 2-min 36-sec announcement of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash starrer epic saga is all set for release, deets inside

The long-awaited magnum opus Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has taken its first major step forward. The title announcement video of the film, produced by Namit Malhotra, has officially been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the certification details, the title video, titled TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT - RAMAYANA 3D, has been categorized with a ‘U’ certificate by the Mumbai Regional Office. The certified runtime of the video is 2 minutes and 36 seconds, and it was cleared on May 5, 2025. The applicant and producer listed is Namit Malhotra himself, who is also the Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios.



The title announcement certification signifies that the makers are gearing up to begin their promotional campaign for the epic project, which has already stirred tremendous excitement among audiences. Although the video is yet to be released publicly, this development marks a significant move towards making Ramayana one of the biggest cinematic spectacles ever attempted in Indian cinema.



Ramayana, which will be released in two parts, is based on the ancient Indian epic and is being envisioned as a grand, visually rich reimagining. The film is expected to hit theaters in Diwali 2026 for Part 1 and in Diwali 2027 for Part 2. Namit Malhotra shared an emotional note during the official announcement in November 2024, stating that the journey to bring Ramayana to the big screen began over a decade ago. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully…”



He emphasized the team’s dedication to presenting the most “authentic, sacred, and visually stunning” version of the cultural treasure. “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence,” he added, signing off on behalf of the entire Ramayana family.



While the cast has not been officially confirmed by the production house, widespread reports and set leaks have all but confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Sita, and KGF star Yash will play the powerful and complex character of Ravana. In a prior interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash himself confirmed his involvement and called Ravana one of the “most fascinating” roles he could play. “There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way,” he said, also confirming that he is co-producing the film and intends to present it on a global stage.



The CBFC certification of the Ramayana title announcement hints that the first visual glimpse of the film could be released soon, possibly giving fans an early taste of what’s to come.

