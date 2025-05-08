BTS’ Jin nonconsensual kiss case: Second accused woman remains at large as prosecutors tail Japanese offender

BTS’ Jin’s 2024 FESTA event did not go smoothly for the singer as not one but two women have been accused of misbehaving with the K-pop star. According to the latest report by The Korea Herald, another woman was found to have kissed Jin without his consent during the ‘ARMY hug’ event. However, details of the perpetrator remain hidden. Police have been unable to identify the woman, as the investigation into the Japanese woman moves to prosecution.

It was only as the police were probing into the middle-aged Japanese woman who boasted about kissing the BTS member’s neck that the investigation was launched, during which the offence of a second woman was discovered. A novel idea by the singer, right out of his military service, was turned into a strange and worrying affair, as wrongdoers took advantage of his plan to hug many fans.

The first woman, initially under inquiry for a while now, is said to have voluntarily participated in a questioning in South Korea, deciding to co-operate with the local police after a lot of trouble. The investigation was halted in March as the woman residing in Japan had refused to enter the Korean peninsula earlier this year. Despite being looked into by the Japanese Interpol, it remained a peculiar task to locate and question her.

The case began after a netizen who checked out the FESTA videos noticed Jin being acted out against, filed a complaint, leading to the investigation. Meanwhile, the BTS member’s side has refrained from making public comments on the matter. The 50-year-old woman remains under inquiry while police seek clues for the second lady.

BTS’ Jin was discharged from the military, after 2 and a half years of service, on June 12, 2024. The singer has since been appearing on Korean variety and entertainment shows, captivating the audiences with his charms on Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B. His solo YouTube appearances for RUN JIN also produce frequent viral moments as the group gears up for a reunion in June, following the completion of all seven stars’ national duties.

