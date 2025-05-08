Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna says she can retire in THIS many years thanks to her YouTube and Instagram income; crazy earning deets inside

Social media stars Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray are living the influencer dream, and it’s paying off in more ways than one. The couple, who got married in 2023, recently opened up about their financial journey as full-time content creators and revealed that they’re well on track to achieving financial freedom.



Alanna, who is the cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, has carved her own niche online. With over 2 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, Alanna and Ivor have built a digital empire around lifestyle content, travel vlogs, and glimpses of their family life. In their latest YouTube video, the couple answered some frequently asked questions from their followers, including one about how much money they actually make.



While Alanna didn’t share specific figures, she gave a clear picture of their financial stability. “All I’ll say is that how much we make is more than enough to live the life that you guys are seeing online,” she said. “We are completely financially independent, we pay all our bills. We have saved up enough to buy our house, and we have bought our car. It’s more than enough to live the life that you see.”

Advertisement

Ivor added that their long-term financial plan is already in motion. “The goal is that, within five years, if we’re on the right path, we wouldn’t have to work again if we didn’t want to,” he shared. He credited this mindset to his family, saying that his grandfather, who lived modestly but was secretly a millionaire, inspired him to adopt a humble and practical approach to wealth.



Ivor shared that his grandfather had been a very wealthy man, though no one knew it because he dressed in ragged clothes and drove an old, beat-up car. Despite being a millionaire, he chose to live modestly and never flaunted his wealth. This philosophy was passed down to Ivor’s father and then to him. Ivor also mentioned that his grandfather had advised the family to never talk about finances or politics, words of wisdom that had stayed with him.



Alanna and Ivor, who welcomed their first child, River, last year, have been enjoying a successful run in both their personal and professional lives. They even starred together in the Prime Video reality show The Tribe, which gave fans a closer look into their lives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday reveals ‘rushing home’ and packing suitcases amid California wildfires: ‘The thought about evacuating...’