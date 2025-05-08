Kim Soo Hyun’s fans file complaint against YouTuber over ‘pedophile’ claims amid Kim Sae Ron row

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun has taken another serious turn. His official fan association has now stepped forward to defend the actor. They filed a formal complaint against YouTuber Kwon Young Chan for defamation and spreading false information through his broadcasts and online content.

On May 8, Money Today reported that attorney Yang Tae Young, who represents the Kim Soo Hyun Fan Association, submitted a complaint. It was filed at the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station. The legal move comes amid ongoing speculation and rumors linking Kim Soo Hyun to the late actress Kim Sae Ron in a highly sensitive and polarizing scandal.

Advertisement

According to the fan association, YouTuber Kwon Young Chan repeatedly released videos and livestreams. In these, he made allegations of inappropriate behavior and unverified accusations involving Kim Soo Hyun. The fan group argued that Kwon presented himself as a psychological counselor and director of the Korean Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association. This gave his broadcasts a sense of authority and credibility in the public eye. They claim this false pretense significantly influenced how viewers perceived his statements.

Among the most damaging claims, Kwon allegedly accused Kim Soo Hyun of having an illicit relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. He also implied he had sexually deviant tendencies. The fan association strongly refuted these allegations, stating, “The victim, Kim Soo Hyun, has never dated or had s*xual relations with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, has never committed a crime against the deceased, and has never been found to have a s*xual addiction to minors or to be a pedophile.”

Advertisement

To support their case, the fan association submitted detailed evidence of 56 defamatory statements made by Kwon between March 17 and April 25. These statements were compiled from his livestreams, YouTube uploads, and other content in which he discussed the actor in a negative light. The association emphasized that the false accusations had inflicted serious reputational and emotional damage on Kim Soo Hyun, as well as impacting his professional life.

The association statement read that these “false allegations” have caused “social and economic damage that isn’t easy to recover from.” It further warned that continued misinformation could affect not only Kim Soo Hyun’s current career but also his future prospects.

This development follows a series of escalating accusations involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron. Allegations have come to light suggesting that the two were in a six-year relationship starting when Kim Sae Ron was still a minor. Kim Soo Hyun has consistently denied these claims, maintaining that their relationship began only after she reached adulthood and lasted for about a year.

Advertisement

Despite these denials, the controversy has continued to escalate. The issue has become one of the most talked-about topics in Korean entertainment. Currently, public opinion is sharply divided. As the legal process begins and police review the submitted materials, attention is now focused on how this case will unfold.

ALSO READ: What's Seo Ye Ji's plan amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal and public boycott? Actress eyes acting return with new project