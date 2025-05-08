BLACKPINK's Rosé boasts sizzling chemistry with Lewis Hamilton at F1 race and Met Gala; fans want them to date already

BLACKPINK's Rosé and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton have sparked a whirlwind of shipping comments following their playful and hot chemistry at the 2025 Met Gala after-party. The two stars were seen having a great time, and their interactions have left fans in awe.

On May 5, BLACKPINK's Rosé attended the star-studded Met Gala, where she wowed in a bold, black Saint Laurent tuxedo-style suit, complete with a dramatic cape. The ensemble oozed elegance and confidence, perfectly fitting the gala's theme, which celebrated Black dandyism and menswear-inspired fashion. But the real magic happened after the event, at the after-party.

Advertisement

There, Rosé and Lewis Hamilton were seen together in a photobooth, pulling off cute, goofy and playful poses that immediately caught the attention of netizens.

A particularly notable moment was when BLACKPINK's Rosé was spotted wearing the same sunglasses the F1 legend had worn earlier in the evening. Rosé's fans and BLINKS couldn't help but gush over their undeniable chemistry, with many joking about how they "just want them to date."

The visuals of the duo, combining the beauty of Rosé and the stylishness of Lewis Hamilton, seemed to make their pairing look like the perfect match.

Before the Met Gala, Rosé was spotted at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, where Lewis Hamilton was also present. Their interaction sparked fan speculation, but it was at the Met Gala after-party where their chemistry truly shone. A few photos of their interaction can be found on the F1 page.

Social media lit up with comments ranging from enthusiastic shippers to those cautioning about taking the "shipping" too far. One fan shared, "They look good together". Another said, "Just date already." One admirer simply shared that these kinds of bonding make fans delusional.

Advertisement

Some fans highlighted that it was simply an example of "bestie goals," celebrating their friendship, while others couldn't resist imagining the two as a couple. Regardless of the speculation, it's clear that BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lewis Hamilton’s dynamic has sparked major interest and left fans eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Rosé turns head in Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo and dramatic cape; see pic