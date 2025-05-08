Spring of Youth Ep 1 and 2 recap: Did Sa Gye uncover truth behind his mysterious connection to Kim Bom?

Ha Yoo Joon as Sa Gye and Park Ji Hu as Kim Bom star in Spring of Youth, which dropped on May 6, 2025, on Viki and SBS TV. The drama follows Sa Gye, a K-pop star forced to attend Hanji University after a scandal. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Kim Bom, a gifted musician who gave up her Ivy League dreams after her mother’s death.

As their bond grows, Sa Gye reignites his passion for music and forms a new band. However, things take a complicated turn when Seo Tae Yang, played by a new rising star, enters the scene, sparking both rivalry and romance.

Episode 1

Sa Gye (Ha Yoo Joon) returns to The Crown after a corneal transplant. The band performs at a massive concert, where they hit number one on the global charts. After celebrating, Sa Gye gets drunk. In a quiet moment, a haunting melody plays in his mind.

Back at home, the melody won’t leave him. He dreams of a girl, waking up in a panic. Meanwhile, Kim Bom (Park Ji Hu) pulls an old pendant from a drawer, and the same melody plays. She puts it on and rides her scooter to university.

A viral SNS post reveals Sa Gye in a scandal, pushing CEO Cho Sang Heon. Fans swarm, and Kim Bom gets caught in the crowd. Her pendant falls, and the melody plays again, catching Sa Gye’s attention—but he can’t find the source.

Episode 2

Sa Gye unexpectedly shows up at Kim Bom’s house, wanting to rent a room. Kim Bom is caught off guard and vents to her aunt. Her aunt sees an opportunity: renting to Sa Gye could boost their house’s value, making it a fan site for his group’s comeback. Kim Bom, deep in debt, has no choice but to agree.

To make the deal more appealing, Sa Gye offers 50 million KRW in cash. As he moves in, he notices a childhood photo of Kim Bom and a piano, piquing his curiosity.

Later, Sa Gye joins Kim Bom on the rooftop. The melody plays again, and for the first time, he sees the girl from his dream. Her face matches the girl he’s been searching for, and the truth finally hits him.

Several questions remain unanswered, but the main one lingers: will Sa Gye uncover the connection between himself and Kim Bom?

