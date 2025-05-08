Jeremy Renner to Exit Marvel After 14 Years? Find Out as Hawkeye Actor Faces Contract Issues With MCU

Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, may be left out of upcoming franchise films due to ongoing contract issues.

Initially, the situation was viewed as just another case of Hollywood negotiations, where a compromise would eventually be reached. However, new reports suggest a more serious conflict. Rumors claim that it is crucial for Renner to align with the studio ’s expectations, or his character might be excluded from future Avengers films.

Media reports also state that the movie star was set to return as Hawkeye in the second season of the Disney+ series. However, production has been postponed until the contract dispute is resolved.

Regarding the contract, the Mayor of Kingstown star was approached by Marvel to appear in season 2 of the show, which was one of the standout hits of MCU Phase 4. However, the actor declined the offer, claiming he was offered only half of what he was paid for the first batch of episodes.

Speaking about Marvel's offer, Renner joked that he wondered if the studio saw him as “half the Jeremy” after his snowplow accident. According to the actor, he told the studio to "go fly a kite" until they returned with a better offer.

Renner revealed that he is fine with receiving the same amount he was paid for the first season of Hawkeye. However, Marvel Studios offered him a lower salary for the second season. According to new reports, this is because the MCU is not actually planning to move forward with season 2 of Hawkeye.

The report further stated that the studio was under pressure to produce a second season. To avoid committing to it, they allegedly offered Renner a deal they knew he would reject. This way, the blame for the show's cancellation could be placed on Renner, allowing the studio to avoid public criticism.

These revelations come amid ongoing rumors that Renner will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to feature a massive ensemble cast.

