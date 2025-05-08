Did Lee Jin Ho offer 1 billion KRW to Kim Sae Ron's audio informant against Kim Soo Hyun? Here's what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of physical abuse.

Kim Sae Ron's side recently brought bombshell allegations against Kim Soo Hyun and the problem involved with him, including YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. They made the claims on the basis of a audio clip that was handed over to them by a man, referred to as A. As per the allegations, A was physically abused and faced murder attempts from Kim Soo Hyun's side after not agreeing to exchange the recording with them for money, as reported by K-media outlet TV Report.

In a recent development in the case, it was revealed that Lee Jin Ho attempted to bribe audio holder A with 1 billion KRW (approximately 730,000 USD) in exchange for the alleged key evidence. When A refused, he faced severe physical abuse. Moreover, A claimed that not only Lee Jin Ho but also Kim Soo Hyun's lawyers from LKB & Partners, entertainment reporters Lee Jin Ho and Kang Kyung Yoon, and YouTuber Eun Hyun Jang (also known as Jangsin) also offered him money in exchange of the audio clip.

After refusing their bribe attempts, A was allegedly attacked by two men he believes were associates of Kim Soo Hyun. According to A, he was stabbed nine times in the neck by a Korean man identified as Kim Han Goo and another unidentified individual of Chinese-Korean descent. A mentioned the attack was an attempt to silence him and suppress the controversy. A, who is still recovering from the severe attack, attempted to make his voice heard through Kim Se Eui-operated YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute.

The attack took place after A travelled to New Jersey, indicating that the assailants were already aware of his whereabouts. Kim Sae Ron's lawyer also presented A's medical reports to show the severity of the attack. Although A's identity has not been revealed due to privacy concerns, Kim Se Eui mentioned him being a long-time acquaintance of Kim Sae Ron and a figure familiar with the entertainment industry. Lee Jin Ho, the accused, refuted all allegations through a press conference on May 7, claiming the audio to be AI-generated.

