Kim Soo Hyun vs Kim Sae Ron: From leaked recording to attempted murder claims; know key moments from 2nd briefing

When the Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal was starting to fade, the actor's family announced that a press conference would be held on May 7, 2025. This was the second press conference held by the bereaved family in Seoul, which sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry. The late actress Kim Sae Ron’s grieving family, along with Kim Se Eui (CEO of the Garo Sero Institute) and legal representative Bu Ji Seok from Buyu Law Firm, came forward with serious accusations involving actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Here are the key takeaways from the controversial conference that you need to know:

1. Kim Sae Ron's Final Voice Recording Was Revealed

The press presented a voice recording claimed to be Kim Sae Ron’s, captured just months before her sudden passing in February 2025.

The family emphasized that the recording was made with her full consent.

In the audio, Kim reportedly discussed traumatic experiences and troubling incidents involving actor Kim Soo Hyun.

2. Physical Relationship With Kim Soo Hyun From a Young Age

The voice recording reportedly included Kim Sae Ron stating she had a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun starting from when she was just 14 years old.

She claimed their physical intimacy began during her second year of middle school, specifically over a winter break.

According to the recording, their relationship continued through her school years and into college.

3. Claims of Disturbing Behavior by Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Sae Ron allegedly spoke for 1.5 hours, nearly 90 minutes in the recording, detailing deeply personal and disturbing experiences.

One shocking detail was about Kim Soo Hyun sending her photos of himself with another woman, referring to the woman as “seaweed (miyeok)” because of her scent.

The late actress expressed she was unable to come forward earlier due to her circumstances but had wanted to reveal everything.

4. Family Files Criminal Charges

The legal team confirmed that they have filed a case under the Child Welfare Act for false accusations against Kim Soo Hyun.

These charges are being taken seriously as the family seeks justice for the late actress.

5. Involvement of a Whistleblower From New Jersey

It was revealed that Kim Sae Ron had been in contact with a whistleblower based in New Jersey just a month before her death.

This informant is said to have held crucial evidence and recordings related to the case.

6. Violence Against the Informant Raises Concern

Alarming details emerged that the whistleblower was brutally assaulted—reportedly stabbed nine times.

Garosero Institute refuted claims from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency that the photos of the attack were fake.

Because the whistleblower is a U.S. citizen, the case is now under the jurisdiction of the FBI, not the New Jersey police.

The informant's alleged wife shares that the attackers knew their details - house location, daughter's name and everything.

However, the US representative or anyone mentioned in the press conference didn't respond to the case about the whistleblower's m*rder attempt.

7. Suspicious Surveillance Near Kim Sae Ron’s Family

The family reported stalking incidents near the residence of Kim Sae Ron’s aunt.

They suspect an effort to intimidate or silence those associated with the case.

The allegations against Kim Soo Hyun have shaken fans and the entertainment world alike.

Till now, the truth remains tangled in controversy, but what’s clear is that Kim Sae Ron’s family is determined to have her voice heard — even after her death. The questions remain: Will Kim Soo Hyun appear for another press conference, or will GOLDMEDALIST release any statement?

