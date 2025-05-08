O Saathi Re: Looking forward to Imtiaz Ali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary’s romantic series? NEW update on shoot status will excite you

Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary are all set to share screen space in upcoming series O Saathi Re. Imtiaz Ali is the creator, writer and show runner of the series, while his brother Arif Ali is directing it. The fresh pairing for the romantic series already has everyone’s attention. On the other hand, the latest update suggests that the final shooting of the series is set to begin soon.

According to a report published in Mid-day, Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming Netflix series is completing its final shooting schedule, which is set to begin in Mussoorie soon. The report claims that the filmmaker, along with the star cast, was spotted at Dehradun airport. It has been claimed that they were headed to the hill station for the shoot.

Additionally, the report mentions that the Mumbai schedules have been wrapped up and approximately 80 per cent of the series has already been shot. Now, the remaining portion will be filmed in Uttarakhand.

The official announcement on the series was made earlier this year in February. The first look video of the post was captioned, "Imtiaz Ali’s ‘O Saathi Re’...an ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary & Arjun Rampal. Directed by @arifali154."

In the first video, Imtiaz and Aditi were seen sitting along with the rest of the writing team and crew members for a table read. Later, Avinash and Arjun Rampal greet the rest of the crew and join them. They later go ahead with the reading for the series that is promised to be an ‘ode to vintage love.’

The exact release date of the show is yet to be announced, but it will be released soon on Netflix. Notably, O Saathi Re will mark the second collaboration between Imtiaz and Avinash after Laila Majnu.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the Jab We Met director will complete his work on the show by Summer 2025. He will then move on to the period love story focusing on the lives of 3 couples. It will be followed by a romantic comedy led by Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri, tentatively titled Idiots of Istanbul.

