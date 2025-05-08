Box Office: Revisiting highest-grossing films of Ishaan Khatter before release of The Royals

Ishaan Khatter is one of the most promising talents among the younger generation of Bollywood actors, making his mark both in cinemas and on OTT platforms through a diverse range of films and shows. In his upcoming venture, the actor will be seen leading the Netflix series The Royals. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the show features Ishaan alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zeenat Aman in prominent roles.

As The Royals is set to begin streaming digitally from May 9, 2025, let’s take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s past filmography and the box office performance of his projects.

1. Dhadak

The romantic drama Dhadak marked Ishaan Khatter’s first mainstream film as a lead actor, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in her debut role. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this remake of Sairat received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite this, the film became a box office hit, collecting Rs 72.50 crore net in India.

2. Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot was Ishaan Khatter’s first theatrical release in the post-pandemic era. This horror-comedy featured him alongside Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film underperformed at the box office, collecting Rs 11 crore net in India.

3. Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi!

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! is a comedy-drama directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Rao, Arshad Warsi, and others. Ishaan Khatter appeared in the film as a child artist. The film was a box office flop, with a net collection of Rs 5.75 crore in India.

4. Beyond The Clouds

Released in 2017, Beyond The Clouds was a small-budget drama marking Ishaan's debut as a lead actor. Directed by Majid Majidi, the film also starred Malavika Mohanan. Despite critical acclaim, the film was a box office disaster, earning only Rs 1.50 crore net in India.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

