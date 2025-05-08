Sara Tendulkar has 'turned down all movie inquiries' and has no Bollywood plans; the reason is not what you think

There has been a lot of speculation about Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, making her debut in Bollywood. However, Sara has clarified her stance on joining the film industry, and the news might surprise you, she’s not interested in pursuing a Bollywood career, as she feels camera-shy and is also an introvert. Read on to find out more!

In an interview with Vogue, Sara Tendulkar was asked if a Bollywood debut was in the works. She shared that while her foundation work is her primary focus, she also works in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors as a creator.

Sara mentioned that she chooses projects that feel authentic to her and doesn't say yes to everything. When asked about acting, she clarified that it's not something she’s interested in.

As an introvert, she admitted that the idea of being in front of cameras intimidates her. She has turned down all movie offers, believing she wouldn’t be able to do justice to the role, and that it would cause more anxiety than satisfaction.

For the unversed, according to a report from Filmfare, Sara is rumored to be dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and the duo have been spotted together on several occasions, leading to speculation about a possible romantic relationship. However, neither of them has officially confirmed or denied the rumors.

A source close to the situation revealed that while it’s still early in their friendship, there is clear chemistry between the two. The source mentioned that they appeared to enjoy each other's company and seemed very at ease with one another.

The source also noted that it’s understandable why they are keeping things private at this stage, adding, "I wouldn’t want to jinx this beautiful connection either."

The recent romance rumors surfaced following Siddhant's alleged link-up with Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. While the pair never publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, their frequent social media exchanges and joint public appearances led fans to speculate about a possible romance.

